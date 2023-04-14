Wildfrost: What Is The Naked Gnome, And How To Unlock Them

Roguelikes have a long history of having unusual things hidden away. This is often in the form of secret endings or easter eggs. Wildfrost is no different and has its fair share of odd interactions and secret unlockables. One of the earliest you can find is the Naked Gnome.

The Naked Gnome encounter is, as far as we can tell, rather random. He only seems to show up in the early parts of a run, and his purpose is not entirely clear. However, he does have a purpose and we are here to reveal what secrets hide underneath this gnomes modesty-maintaining beard. Let’s have a gander.

What Is The Naked Gnome

The Naked Gnome is one of the weirdest inclusions in Wildfrost. Gnomes are a well-established faction in Wildfrost, but a random naked person running around a perpetually frozen hellscape is less common, to say the least. He exclusively found the Naked Gnome within the first two battles in any given Wildfrost run, and even once you have uncovered his secrets, he will still spawn from time to time.

The Naked Gnome is an enemy by game standards. He spawns on the enemy’s side of the battlefield, he has stats, and he can die. The difference between the Naked Gnome and the rest of the enemies in Wild Frost is that the Naked Gnome doesn’t actually attack. It doesn’t do anything.

In fact, his ability text reads:

“Does absolutely nothing…”

Killing The Naked Gnome

Being an enemy means the Naked Gnome can die. Having only 1HP and no offensive stats to speak of (he can’t even activate), the Naked Gnome is incredibly easy to kill. So easy that you will probably kill him by accident. This will grant you the regular reward for killing an enemy, and you can use this to build a combo. If the stars align just right, you could even pull off a pretty impressive 5 or 6-hit combo with the Naked Gnome, which is pretty cool.

Sparing The Naked Gnome

The trick with the Naked Gnome is to not kill him. This is easier said than done, and you may have to use snowballs on your own troops to prevent them from accidentally hitting the Gnome. If you manage to go through the entire encounter – boss included – without killing the Naked Gnome, however, you are rewarded.

That’s right, the Naked Gnome joins your party as a companion for that run. What does the Naked Gnome do? Not much. He has 1HP, 1 Attack, and a Counter of 2. This basically means he will die a lot and not do much. That being said, having a Counter of 2 opens up a lot of scaling opportunities. A creative player could use this very fast Gnome to do all sorts of things with the right build.

The real reward, however, is the Charm you unlock. This is tied to the Gnome Friend Challenge, and grants access to the Chuckle Charm. This Charm removes the Charm Limit allowing you to make a truly monstrous Companion provided you can find it during your travels, of course.

That’s all we have on Wildfrost for now. Be sure to check out our Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Wildfrost content.