Wildfrost: What To Buy At The Woolly Snail

Wildfrost is a series of difficult combat encounters broken up by events. In the beginning, there are only a handful of events that can occur, but as you progress through the game, more will be unlocked. One of the starting events is the Woolly Snail, a travelling merchant who rides on the back of the titular (and adorable) Woolly Snail.

To shop at the Woolly Snail requires money or Bling as it goes by in Wildfrost. Bling can be hard to come by, but we have a separate guide on that if you want some tips. The Woolly Snail provides all manner of services, and visiting the shop regularly (depending on wealth) can make or break a run. Let’s check it out.

More Wildfrost content:

What Is Wildfrost? | What Is The Naked Gnome?

How To Get To The Woolly Snail

The Woolly Snail will first be accessible after your second battle in any run and then appears fairly frequently from that point onwards. The Woolly Snail often appears as an unmissable event in the early game, before being turned into something you can choose to bypass later on. This of course adds a lot of decision-making when roads start to fork as there is a lot of power locked within this adorable merchant.

What Does The Woolly Snail Sell

The Woolly Snail sells 3 kinds of things:

Cards

Charms

Crowns

Each of these items is incredibly powerful and knowing what they do, and when to purchase them, is of the utmost importance.

Cards

The most obvious thing is to buy new cards for your deck. These are exclusively Item cards, and not Companions. These all vary in price depending on the power of the said item, and being able to pick and choose which cards to add to your deck from a fairly large selection is a powerful tool indeed.

Not only that, one card is randomly ‘on sale’ which lets you buy it at a heavy discount. These discounted cards, due to how cheap they are, are often worth buying. Do be aware, however, that adding cards to your deck makes it larger. There are not many ways to remove unwanted cards from your deck in Wildfrost, so adding too many could lead to your deck being too unwieldy.

Charms

Charms can be obtained in several ways, but the fastest way to acquire them in large numbers is through the Woollly Snail. This is especially true early on. Charms at the Woolly Snail are random and pulled from a ‘gatcha’ machine. They grow in price the more your pull from the same shop but start cheap at 50 Bling.

They are modifiers to your cards and can be incredibly powerful. Some might must increase some stats, some might add some new attributes, and anothers could completely change how a card functions. Not all Charms are beneficial, and some charms can completely bork a card if you aren’t careful. All that said, though, Charms are a key part of Wildfrost and being able to dump a bunch of cash to get a chunky supply is always a consideration when shopping.

Crowns

Last, but certainly not least, are the Crowns. You can only buy one Crown per Woolly Snail and they retail for 80 Bling. Crowns are arguably the most powerful tool the Woolly Snail sells, as it adds certainty to your deck. Crowns allow you to upgrade a card to always be in your opening hand.

It’s important to note what that means in Wildfrost. Before the game starts, your opening hand consists of one card – your Leader. Once you play your Leader, you then get to draw your hand for turn one. Crowns put cards in that opening hand with your Leader, allowing you to kickstart combos before the game even starts. Heck, you could just use it to play more Companions earlier.

The power of Crowns becomes more apparent the more you play and the more you experiment. It’s natural to put Crowns on Companions, but nothing is stopping you from putting them on powerful items. Why not put it on your Pinkberry Juice to ensure your Leader always starts with a health boost, for example?

What Should You Buy At The Woolly Snail

There is no right answer as that depends on your current situation. However, as a general rule, you should try to buy a Crown in every shop you decide to visit as a priority. After that consider purchasing powerful cards that fit your deck. Charms come in next. Sometimes you will just want to dump all your money into Charms. Sometimes you will buy a bunch of cards. It’s not set in stone. Crowns are really good though.

That’s all we have on Wildfrost for now. Be sure to check out our Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Wildfrost content.