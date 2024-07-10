Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Remake Gets Update

Some very annoying bugs are finally getting fixed.

The Version 1.0.1 update for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is here, bringing with it plenty of bug fixes that have long needed to be remedied.

Check out the full patch notes for Version 1.0.1 below:

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue preventing game progression where you could get past the fallen tree on Twilight Trail without obtaining Tube Mode first. If this error has occurred and the game was saved on the map with the fallen tree, you’ll restart the game repositioned to a spot prior to passing the fallen tree. If the game was saved somewhere farther past the map with the fallen tree, after downloading this update data, please save at the save block on the map with the fallen tree, then return to the title screen. When you select the relevant data from the save data selection screen again, you’ll restart the game repositioned to a spot prior to passing the fallen tree.

Fixed an issue where the controls would no longer respond properly sometimes after hitting an enemy with a hammer on the field.

Fixed an issue where battles would sometimes no longer progress properly or status icons would no longer display during battles in cases where players played for a long period of time without closing the software.

Fixed an issue where a battle against a Koopa Troopa hidden behind a clump of grass in Petal Meadows would rarely not end properly.

Fixed an issue where the controls would rarely not respond properly after using Ms. Mowz ability on the field.

Fixed an issue during battles where the player’s turn could sometimes be skipped entirely after using a Double Dip or Triple Dip.

Fixed some text issues in English, French, German, Italian, and Korean.

Fixed a number of other issues.

The Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake was released on May 23, 2024. The original game was released in 2004 for the GameCube.