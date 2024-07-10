NBA 2K25 Gets Release Date, Cover Stars Revealed

It's less than two months away.

2K has officially announced the release date for NBA 2K25, along with the cover stars fans can expect to see when the next entry to the popular basketball franchise hits shelves on September 6.

The cover star for the Standard Edition of NBA 2K25 will be NBA All-Star and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. The All-Star edition of the game will feature dual cover stars, and will place Tatum next to two-time WNBA MVP and six-time WNBA All-Star A’ja Wilson. The GameStop exclusive physical edition (available in the US and Canada) will also feature Wilson.

Meanwhile, the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition will feature 2024 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, eight-time All-Star, and two-time All-NBA Team star Vince Carter.

The Standard Edition will retail for $69.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and $59.99 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The All-Star Edition will sell for $99.99 on all consoles, and will include the following bonuses:

100,000 VC

10 MyTeam cards, three guaranteed to be 89 OVR

Three Diamond Shoe Cards

Three Takeover Boosts

Amethyst Coach Card

150x Skill Boosts (25 Games) for MyCareer

75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games)

Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey

Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin

NBA 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt

Additionally, the limited availability Hall of Fame Edition will be available starting September 8 and will retail for $149.99. It will include everything found in the All-Star Edition along with a MyCAREER Vince Carter Cover Jersey, a Season 1 Pro Pass with 4 upfront Pro Pass rewards, and a 12-Month NBA League Pass Subscription.

NBA 2K25 will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 6, 2024.