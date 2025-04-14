Blue Prince: How To Solve The V.A.C. Puzzle | Gemstone Cavern Guide

The Utility Closet in the Blue Prince has a variety of useful functions — you can disable power to red rooms, restore power to the Garage and switch off the keycard entry system. But the most important function is in the weird V.A.C. entry in the center. By creating the correct pattern, you’ll be able to unlock a hidden lever that unlocks a permanent upgrade. Solving the V.A.C. puzzle essentially gives you a permanent +2 Gem per day. That’s a useful start and solving the V.A.C. puzzle isn’t easy. Below we’ll explain how to complete the puzzle step-by-step.

The Utility Closet room can also be used to unlock the West Gate by restoring power to the Garage. Check our West Gate unlock guide for everything you need to know.

How To Solve The Breaker Box V.A.C. Puzzle

If you find the uncommon Utility Closet room, you’ll find the Breaker Box. This box can disable (or enable) power in the Garage, Dark Room and Gymnasium. It can also turn off power to the keycard security, which when combined with the Security room terminal, can disable all keycard locked doors. That’s very useful, but the most useful reward from the Breaker Box is earned by solving the V.A.C. puzzle.

CLUE : Look in the Hovel for a series of numbers. The colors of the numbers match the colors of the V.A.C.

To solve the V.A.C. Puzzle, you need to create this combination of colors.

V.A.C. Solution: [Off] [Blue] [Green] [White] [Red] [Purple]

There are many more notes that reveal different “rules” to get all the color combinations you need. Off, Green and Red are all available just by switching the circles.

WHITE only appears after syncing all 6 to PURPLE

only appears after syncing all 6 to Only get 6th PURPLE if you sync all other 5 to PURPLE

if you sync all other 5 to BLUE only appears if you sync all 6 to GREEN

only appears if you sync all 6 to PURPLE only appears if you activate RED next to BLUE

You goal is to create the sequence of colors shown below, which is harder than it sounds. Here’s how to complete the puzzle.

V.A.C. Puzzle Step-By-Step

To solve the puzzle, we need to access the Breaker Box in the Utility Closet room. There are six circles under V.A.C Indicators on the box. You can interact with all six to change the colors. We need to create a sequence in a specific order. Here’s how to do it.

Start by flipping all the colors to green. When all the indicators are green, flip one on the #1 indicator to create blue. Flip the indicator next to blue to red, then interact with blue to get purple. Create 5 purples in sequence until there’s one empty space. Flip through colors to get the 6th purple — if you have 5 purples, the 6th purple will appear on the final slot.

Now we can get white. With all 6 purples, flip #4 to white. #6 is already purple. Set #5 to red by flipping through colors. Flip #2 purple to create blue. Next, flip the color on #1 to off, #3 to green, and #5 to red.

The last three colors can be changed anytime and are default, so you don’t need to do anything special to make them appear. Once you have blue, white and purple in the correct positions, you’ve essentially solved the puzzle. Set the colors and the wall behind the breaker box will rise up.

V.A.C. Puzzle Reward

Use the lever behind the Breaker Box once the V.A.C. Puzzle is solved. This opens the Gemstone Cavern near the campsite on the Grounds, outside the house. The room itself only has a few notes and doesn’t need to be visited, but unlocking it permanently gives you +2 Gems per day.

Gemstone Cavern Unlocked: Rewards +2 Gems at the start of each day.

You don’t need to visit the Gemstone Cavern to collect your gems. They’ll appear automatically in your inventory at the entrance. Like the +20 steps you can permanently earn, this makes the start of your run much easier and gives you access to more rooms faster.