Blue Prince: How To Unlock The Boudoir, Office & Shelter Safes | Codes

As you explore the house in Blue Prince, you’ll encounter several locked safes. These mysterious safes look impossible to unlock at first, but they’ve actually for their answers right in the room you find them in. We’re talking about three safes in this guide — one in the Boudoir, one in the Office, and one in the harder-to-find Shelter room. Each safe contains a free bonus Gem, and the code for two of these safes is always the same so you can claim an easy little reward every run if you know what the codes are.

How To Unlock Safes | Solution Codes

There are safes hidden throughout the house — and you’ll find one as early as the basic Boudoir room. The safes each require a specific code, and learning the code is absolutely essential if you want to collect the lost red letters in the house. Here’s how to open the safes you keep running into — you can solve the puzzle or just input the codes. The code is always the same.

The Boudoir and Office Safe codes are ALWAYS THE SAME. You can open these safes on every instance if you know the code.

Boudoir | Safe Solution

The Boudoir is a purple bedroom with a safe in the back-left corner, behind the room dividers. If you want to solve the safe code for yourself, look at the photo on the mirrored vanity. There’s a picture of Christmas Day with the safe already open. Look carefully. What day is Christmas Day?

Safe Code: [1-2-2-5]

Input the code and the safe will open. The safe contains +1 Gem and one of the Red Letters.

Office | Safe Solution

The Office is a much rarer room that’s typically found much later in your run. The Office has a hidden safe that’s accessible through a button in the front-right drawer of the desk. Open the drawer and use the switch — the bust of the Counter in the corner will rise up and reveal a safe. Like the Boudoir, the safe code is actually available in the room itself, but the puzzle is a lot trickier. The note in the drawer (same as the button) has a clue — the title “March of the Count“.

To solve the puzzle, count the number of Count Busts in the room. They’re the bald guy above the safe. The number is always the same. Then think about the month. What number month is March?

Safe Code: [0-3-0-3]

Input the code and the safe will open. The safe contains +1 Gem and one of the Red Letters.

Shelter | Safe Solution

The Shelter has by far the most difficult safe to unlock out of this set. To reach the Shelter, you need to unlock the West Gate by powering up the Garage and opening the door. This leads to the back of the West Gate so it can be unlocked permanently.

Once the West Gate is unlocked, you’ll be able to access an Outer Room through the doorway through the gate. The Outer Room can be a special Shed, a Hovel, Trading Post, Tomb or Shrine — or it can rarely be a Shelter. The Shelter protects you against 3 Red Room effects, and it has a special safe.

The safe isn’t unlocked with a code. Instead, it’s unlocked with a Time Lock Mechanism.

Shelter Time Lock : To solve the Time Lock, you have to figure out the current date and input it in the time lock — you must be +1 hours in the future. To find the current date, draft the Library and check out a book. On the day of your run, look at the date written on the checkout card. EXAMPLE : For us, the date was November 21st. Set the date on the terminal next to the safe as November 21, then set the time to open for 10:00 AM. The day starts 8:00 AM, so you’ll need to wait two hours for the safe to open.

You can explore the house or just sit and wait. The safe will stay open for multiple hours, so you’ll have plenty of time to return. There are multiple places to check the time in the house, including a large clock in the Den. The If you set the date correctly and return after the right time, the safe will open and you’ll find +1 Gem and a Red Letter.