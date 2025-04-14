Blue Prince: How To Permanently Unlock +20 Steps

One of the biggest challenges in Blue Prince is your limited number of steps. Every time you enter a new room; you’ll spend 1 step. Starting with only 50 steps, you’ll have to carefully manage how many rooms you enter (and exit) to make it far in the house. But there’s an incredibly easy way to give yourself +20 steps permanently right at the start of the game. You don’t even need to solve a puzzle if you know the code, which we’ll share below.

This is one of the first things you can do to make Blue Prince runs a lot easier. You’ll also want to know how to solve the Parlor puzzle and the Billiard’s Room puzzle for free gems, keys and other essential rewards to keep every run through the house afloat.

Apple Orchard Unlock Guide

The Apple Orchard is located on the Grounds outside the house interior. By leaving the starting room, you can backtrack to the Grounds — go left down the path to reach the Camp where your character is living while exploring the estate. The Apple Orchard is located up the hill behind the camp, behind a locked gate. You’ll need to input a four-digit number on the lock to open it.

The code for the lock is always the same. You can solve it yourself or just use the code below.

Apple Orchard Lock Code: [1-1-2-8]

The code unlocks the Apple Orchard permanently — allowing you to visit the room outside the Camp. This also gives you a permanent reward.

Reward: For unlocking the Apple Orchard, you’ll gain +20 Steps permanently. You don’t need to visit the Apple Orchard to claim your reward.

With the Apple Orchard unlocked, you’ll start every day with a default 70 Steps instead of the original 50 steps. Those extra steps are essential for reaching the Antechamber and giving you way more wiggle room when exploring. You’ll be able to explore further and have more time to gather resources.

How To Solve the Apple Orchard Puzzle

To actually solve the puzzle and get the code, you’ll need to reach the Dark Room. The Dark Room is a Red Room and has one of the nastiest effects in the game. The Dark Room blacks out all room choices when leaving — the room also blacks out when you enter. To actually explore the Dark Room, you’ll need one of two solutions.

Go to the Dark Room with the POWER OFF to see the photos . One photo shows a tree with the date [ 11-28 ] in a heart.

with the to see the . One photo shows a tree with the date [ ] in a heart. To see the photo, you’ll need to draft the Utility Closet with the Breaker Box and switch the Dark Room power to OFF .

with the and switch the power to . Alternatively, you can draft the Shelter in the West Gate area Outer Room slot to disable the Red Room effect.

With the Dark Room power turned off, you can look around at the photos and collect additional clues. You’ll also almost always find a Battery Pack in this room, which can be used at the Workshop to create contraptions by combining different tools. The Battery Pack is essential for completing some puzzles in the mansion — including creating the Power Hammer which unlocks new rooms and the path to the Underground.

The Apple Orchard also has a lever that activates one of the four fire braziers on the balcony. There are more mysteries related to the Apple Orchard, so stick around as we try to solve as many secrets as possible in Blue Prince.