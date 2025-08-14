Upcoming Roblox Games to Watch in Late 2025

Roblox continues to be a unique gaming universe, even if not everyone agrees with what it’s doing at its highest and lowest levels. With well over 100 million people playing the game in some capacity every single day, you know that there have to be certain titles that “draw people in” and ensure that they keep playing within the universe. In this list, we’ll note some upcoming and popular titles that you should be on the lookout for as the final months of the year happen!

#5 – Holy X War

We’ll start off our list with an upcoming game that hasn’t dropped yet, but has some serious expectations and hype around it. If there’s one thing you can expect from something like Roblox, it’s games taking “heavy inspiration” from things like anime to craft titles that they know people will play. You know exactly what we’re talking about here, right? They’re ripping off popular anime and putting them into “game form,” and it actually works more times than not. How legal is it? That’s a bit debatable, and Roblox has gotten in trouble with certain properties as a result of that.

In the case of Holy X War, this is an upcoming grand-scale RPG that will take serious inspiration from The Seven Deadly Sins anime, which is a fan favorite.

While details are still scarce, those “in the know” seem to claim that the true intent of this game isn’t just to pay homage to the popular anime but to elevate RPGs within this universe as a whole. What that means is a bit up for debate, but it could mean that the game’s overall quality, depth, and storytelling could be a breakthrough for games of this nature.

We won’t know until it comes out, though, so we’ll just have to wait and see how things go down.

#4 – Brookhaven RP

Let’s shift gears now to a game that is out now, and is one of the most popular games on the entire platform.

Brookhaven RP is the perfect example of a “life simulator” game that can draw people in, and they stay there for a long time because they simply enjoy the life their player character has. It doesn’t need to be complicated or fraught with perils to overcome. Sometimes, you just want to “live a day in the virtual life” and see what comes of it.

Because of the game’s multiplayer nature, players can enjoy events with one another and see what they can do to help the town and expand their horizons.

Due to the game’s popularity, the title will get many updates, and each one will ensure that you have more to do by yourself or with your “neighbors” in this town. So, if that sounds like fun, jump in now and then see where things take you!

#3 – Adopt Me

To start this next entry, let’s ask a simple question: “Who doesn’t like pets?” Haters and those sad people who are allergic to them are the only true answers here. Seriously, that’s it.

Anyway, there are plenty of games out there that are all about getting and raising pets to see what kind of an owner you are, or helping you fulfill your dreams of having a lot of pets in your home. In Adopt Me, you’ll get to do that on a truly grand scale.

In the game, you’ll adopt, raise, and even trade pets with other players so you can have fun and enjoy the pet-owning experience. It’s not just about having pets, though; it’s about nurturing social bonds with both the pets and the other players.

Oh, and if that’s not enough for you, the game also has plenty of “legendary” pets that you can attempt to get. Why have a basic pet when you can get something like a dragon? Exactly.

So, get your own pets, go nuts, and then see how your pet collection compares to your in-game friends!

#2 – Blox Fruits

Yeah…see? We told you that this universe loves to rip off anime titles and attempt to profit from them. In Blox Fruits, we set sail and find ourselves in a universe that is VERY reminiscent of One Piece. Hint: It basically is that anime, you can even see Monkey D. Luffy in the art above! Shameless.

Anyway, the point of the game is to sail around and attempt to get the best fruits possible so that you can take on any foe you come across. Mixing and matching fruits is the best way to figure out your battle strategies, and there are always fruits to get later on as the game continually updates.

In fact, the game actually got one of its biggest updates ever in July, and the team promised that there would be even more updates in the future. If you’re wondering why the team did that, that would be because the game crossed 50 billion plays this year. That’s a lot, even for this universe, and that highlights just how good the game is, and how people are more than happy to return to it over time.

Just as important, though, is that the live-action adaptation of this game’s “inspiration” is getting its second season soon, and the game will likely try and capitalize on that.

#1 – Grow A Garden

Are you really surprised that this game is in the #1 spot on our list? You shouldn’t be, especially if you’ve been seeing our posts about this game over the last five months or so.

This is the title that helped Roblox gain a whole new level of fame. Like, legit, this gardening game exploded in a way that no one saw coming, and we’re still feeling its effects months later. What makes this game so popular? We honestly aren’t sure.

In truth, it’s just a gardening game that has a lot of depth to it. The game falls under the “idle” category because things happen in the game even when you’re not doing anything with it. Plants grow, eggs hatch, and so on. The key is to maximize your time when you play so you can get the best crops, make the most money, own the best pets, and help set certain records within the game.

With constant updates, the title’s fanbase grew exponentially, and now holds the all-time record for concurrent players enjoying the game at once. Plus, naturally, it helped grow the universe’s overall player count to astronomical heights.

With each new update comes new crops to get, pets to own, abilities to use and tailor, and so on. The only real question is “how high can this game go?” It’s really hard to tell, because the Summer Update alone set records, and if another big update like that were to come in the future, a similar fate might just be had.

If you really think about it, perhaps people just wanted a really good gardening game to play, or a title to truly kill time in without having to worry about getting “too deep” into what the game was doing or offering. We’ve seen this kind of thing happen with titles like Stardew Valley, so perhaps that explains why Grow A Garden is both popular and will remain popular.