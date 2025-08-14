Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Tempest Layer SL901

Deeper into the Tempest Layer in Donkey Kong Bananza, DK will explore one of the most dangerous levels in the game. SL901 is a lava chamber where magma drips from the sky like rain. Anything that isn’t covered with a rock will burn — and DK will take constant damage when he isn’t holding sturdy turf over his head. There aren’t too many bananas to find here, but the ones that are here are surprisingly difficult to locate. Here’s where to find everything in the second level of the Tempest Layer.

Banana Locations | Tempest Layer SL901

Beat Sinister Blusterwing – After talking to the village Elder, you’ll enter a lava pit and encounter a boss called Blusterwing. Defeat it’s first phase and DK will access SL901. There’s a bunch of bananas straight ahead.

Unbothered By Burrowers – From the Ancient Record Crossroads, take the upper path where DK needs to clear the voided material and reveal the two burrowing enemies are made of Liftoff Ore. After destroying the VoidCo Core, a banana will reveal itself in the field below.

Lava Bath in the Hot Shower – After acquiring the Elephant Bananza in SL900, return to SL901 and take the hill down from the Lava Getaway. Before using the zipline, suck up the magma to the right to discover a banana that’s right in your path.

Battle: Iron-Inferno Imbroglio – Take a right from Ancient Record Crossroads and reach the tall tower with the rainbow turf that will take DK up to the top. Ride the rainbow turf to find a combat arena portal up here with a zipline.

Piping Hot Platforms – At the bottom of the same tower we just climbing up, there’s a challenge course portal built into the wall on the lava floor below. Use the Elephant form to suck up lava in your path from the Molten Mass Getaway to reach this challenge room. Use the Elephant Form to suck up lava in this course to reach the first banana.

A Scalding Secret – After the first banana, DK will reach an area with rotating platforms. There’s a left path here that leads to a banana covered in magma.

Roasting While Rotating – Found at the end of the challenge course, right past the left-hand path leading to the previous banana.

Safe From Scalding Showers – From the tower where the “Battle: Iron-Inferno Imbroglio” battle arena is located, ride the zipline and reach a zipline you’ll need to lower by throwing turf at the cloud. Do it, then ride to the cloud platform and use handslap to remove the turf. The cloud will float back up to a hidden banana.

Battle: Revolving Ring Rumble – To the right of Lava Getaway, look for a single safe patch of grass on the walkway covered in dripping lava. On this patch of grass, dig down with DK to find a hidden room with a battle arena portal.