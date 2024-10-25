Black Ops 6: How To Open The Safe | Safehouse Puzzle Guide

There’s a complicated puzzle you’ll find very early in Black Ops 6 — and you’ll want to complete it right away. By solving this puzzle, you’ll earn $1,000. That’s enough to purchase all three facilities for upgrades in your Safehouse. You’ll find a lot more money in later levels in the campaign, but this starter cash makes getting some of the best perks much easier. Here’s how to solve every step of the locked safe puzzle in the safehouse.

How To Open The Locked Safe

There’s a multi-step puzzle in the Safehouse that can be acquired at any point between missions. You’ll appear in the Safehouse after the Kuwait Mission. If you read notes, you’ll learn that there’s a locked treasure safe upstairs with a four-digit code. Getting the numbers for this step requires solving multiple mini puzzles all throughout the mansion — we’ll explain below. If you want to just open the treasure now and get the gold, here’s the code.

Safe Code: 8-3-9-5

The safe is located on the second floor of the safehouse in one of the bedrooms. Go up the stairs near the entrance doors and turn right. Go through the doors to the right to find the safe.

Safe Reward: $1,000 + Case Cracker Melee Blueprint

If you want to figure out the code yourself, there’s a lot to do. There are several steps, so let’s get started.

Step #1: The Boiler Puzzle

To reach the basement, enter the hallway to the right of the briefing room. There’s a door to the right. Open it and take the stairs down to find a boiler room. To restore power to a hidden part of the mansion, we need to solve the boiler puzzle.

To fix the boiler, you’ll need to use three interactable buttons. The left button controls the gas. The middle button controls the water. The right button turns on the pilot light.

Set the Fuel to the middle position — the pointer should be pointing straight up.

to the middle position — the pointer should be pointing straight up. Set the Boiler to empty. The water should not be pouring into the boiler.

to empty. The water should not be pouring into the boiler. Use the Pilot on the right to activate the system.

on the right to activate the system. Finally, set the Boiler to full. The pointer should be all the way to the right in the red area.

Follow these steps and the boiler puzzle will be complete. It isn’t exactly clear what this does, so we need to go back upstairs.

Step #2: The Piano Puzzle

To the left of the briefing room, there’s a room with a piano in the corner. Grab the Blacklight from the nearby table and study the walls near the piano. You’ll find numbers near Russian letters. If you interact with the piano, you’ll also see matching Russian letters only visible under Blacklight. To solve the puzzle, press the keys in this order.

MN = 1

PE = 2

CN = 3

AO = 4

PE = 5

Press the keys in that order (MN, PE, CN, AO, PE) to unlock a hidden door leading to an underground training area. If you solved the previous puzzle in this step, the door will be green and free to unlock.

Step #3: Getting The Key

Inside the underground hallway, go through the door to the right when you reach the intersection. There’s a keypad to the door. To open it, use the blacklight and select random combinations of numbers that have a blue fingerprint — remember, these codes can use the same correct number multiple times.

Keypad Code: For us, the keypad code was 7-1-3-3-1

Go inside and use the computer. To solve this simple decryption program, look at the top for a series of numbers. Match the letters to the numbers and spell out words. Spell out all the words to open the door at the end of the underground hallway.

Out in the hallway, go to the end of the hall straight ahead from the entrance path and enter the open door to the left. You’ll need to complete a lockpicking minigame to get inside. Complete it and enter the torture room. The key is located on the table.

Step #4: Solving The Keyword Riddle

This is the trickiest step. Go down the last hallway and unlock the door to the left with the key. Inside, you’ll find a strange room with American objects on the walls. Use the radio in the back-right corner and match the moving lines together to generate a repeating statement.

Listen to the radio message and turn on the Blacklight. Listen for the keywords and match the keywords with the numbers in the room. The keywords and the matching numbers are as follows:

Ashtray = 8

= Ancestral Crest = 9

= Couch = 3

= Chair = 5

Input the numbers in order on the second floor safe to unlock it and collect your reward.