The Gorgofex Wonder Weapon is the new Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Appearing on Reckoning, this weapon has two separate upgrade quests, with only one being obtainable per game. Players will get to decide whether they want to help Blanchard or Panos, two characters that appeared in the Liberty Falls map from the game’s launch. If you decide to avenge Blanchard’s Strike Team and take down Panos, the Gorgofex C will be unlocked. This guide will show players how to get the Gorgofex C on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get the Gorgofex C on Reckoning

To get the Gorgofex C, you will first need to get the Gorgofex base variant. You can try and get lucky by getting it from the box, or you can do the Easter Egg that gives you the weapon for free. You can check out Gameranx’s in-depth guide on how to get this Wonder Weapon here, but here is the quick version:

Restore power to the Particle Accelerator and unlock Pack-a-Punch.

Go to Mutant Research and find two monitors with static on them. One is behind the tank with Richtofen’s family inside. The other is to the left of the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk Machine.

The static will go away and reveal a word on both screens. Take note of the first letter of both words.

Use the two letters and look at the nearby Periodic Table. Find the element that matches the letters and take note of the element’s number.

Use the number of your element to unlock the door to the T1 Bioweapons Lab at the top of the nearby staircases.

Kill 3 Vermin and then 3 Zombies near the incubator in the lab. The incubator will open and allow you to grab the Cyst found inside.

Drain the energy from 3 Dark Aether Fungi in Quantum Computing.

Interact with 4 terminals in T2 Dark Entity Containment to power the Forsaken’s container.

Destroy the shield generators on the Uber Klaus and then lead him to the pad in front of the Forsaken. The Dark Aether God will possess the Uber Klaus.

Defeat The Forsaken. He will drop a purple orb when he dies.

Interact with the orb to place the Cyst inside. This will create the Gorgofex.

After you get the Gorgofex, go to T1 Executive Suites to talk to Blanchard. Go to the end of the short hallway to the left of the Project Janus statue to find Blanchard’s door. Interact with it to start the upgrade quest. You will only be able to do 1 of 2 upgrade quests and once you start one, you can’t do the other.

Go to the red control room that is unlocked after you unlock Pack-a-Punch. There is a red button on the console terminal. Interact with it to officially start the Gorgofex C upgrade quest. After pressing the button, an engineer Klaus will spawn and start to hack a computer behind the reception desk. You will need to protect Klaus until he finishes his hack. If he is destroyed, you will need to wait until the next round to try again.

When Klaus successfully hacks the terminal, Panos will get stuck in the Quantum Computing elevator and the elevator will stop working. Go up to Mutant Research and then drop down the hole to enter Quantum Computing. Parachute down the elevator and interact with the 3 switches found along the wall.

When you pull all the switches, you will be sent up to Quantum along with Panos in an electric orb form. After some dialogue, the orb will split into 5 smaller orbs. These orbs will bind to Zombies, turning them into electric Zombies. Kill these Zombies with the Gorgofex. The orbs will start to circle the central computer.

When all 5 electric Zombies are killed with the Gorgofex, all of the orbs will combine to give Panos his Aetherial form. Interact with him after Blanchard completes his dialogue to absorb Panos into the weapon.

When Panos is absorbed, you can pick up the Gorgofex C. You can now Pack-a-Punch the Wonder Weapon, which you can’t do with the base version.

When Panos is absorbed, you can pick up the Gorgofex C. You can now Pack-a-Punch the Wonder Weapon, which you can't do with the base version.

You now know how to get the Gorgofex C on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.