Black Ops 6 Zombies: Liberty Falls Bloody Pool Easter Egg Guide

One of the smaller secrets on the Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies is the Bloody Pool Easter Egg. For just a few grenades, players can get a decent amount of scrap during the map’s special round to help craft more items and upgrade their weapons. Since this is a very easy but missable Easter Egg, allow me to break down how to get your rewards from this pool. This guide will show players how to complete the Bloody Pool Easter Egg on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Bloody Pool Easter Egg on Liberty Falls

As the name would suggest, this Easter Egg revolves around a blood-filled pool that is behind the Motor Lodge motel and next to the Fuller’s Liberty Lanes bowling alley. Get 3 Semtex Grenades by either picking them up from defeated Zombies or by crafting them at the Crafting Table for 250 Salvage. The Crafting Tables can be found in the Motel Alleyway that connects the motel and bowling alley, in the Backstreet Parking behind the Freedom Fried Chicken building next to Olly’s Comics, and in the Groundkeeper’s Yard to the north of the Cemetery.

Once you have 3 Semtexes, wait until a Vermin Round starts. These are the special rounds where green gas fills the area and the spider-like special Zombies are the only enemies that spawn. During this round, quickly throw all 3 Semtexes into the bloody pool.

If you throw the Semtexes quickly enough, a red orb will come flying out of the pool and will drop a pile of equipment and Salvage. This Easter Egg can be repeated during any future Vermin Round.

You can now complete the Bloody Pool Easter Egg on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.