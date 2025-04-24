Just like all of the previous maps released for Black Ops 6 Zombies, Shattered Veil gives players the ability to spawn in each of the Power-Ups instead of relying purely on luck. Usually, these drops appear completely at random, but there is an Easter Egg that allows you to guarantee a single spawn of most of the drops in the game. This guide will show players how to get all of the free Power-Ups on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get All Free Power-Ups on Shattered Veil

There are 8 Power-Ups found on Shattered Veil. 7 of the Power-Ups will spawn at the start of the game and all of them will need to be picked up before the final Fire Sale Power-Up appears. While these versions of the drops don’t have the green glow like the ones that come from Zombies, they do allow you to guarantee that the corresponding Power-Up will appear in front of you. These Power-Ups spawn in the same place every single game of The Tomb. While you can use any weapon to hit these icons, bringing a weapon with some sort of scope can make hitting these targets a bit easier since a lot of them are far out of the map or hard to see with a basic iron sight.

Max Ammo

This Power-Up is sitting on the corner of a balcony between the Garden Pond spawn area and Shem’s Henge. You can see it to the east of the fountain in spawn and from the gate of Shem’s Henge.

Max Armor

This Power-Up is skewed on the wall in the southeast corner of the Motor Court right outside the mansion. Look behind the burning shed near the Crafting Table to find it.

Bonus Points

Look through the hole in the wall along the staircase in the East Foyer. It is a bit dark in this hole so the Power-Up might be a little hard to see.

Full Power

Look through the small opening near the ground to the left of the SWAT 5.56 Wall Buy in the Study.

Double Points

Look out of the map to the northwest while standing in the West Balcony. There is a log off in the distance that you can see the Double Points leaning against.

Insta-Kill

The Insta-Kill skull can be seen by looking up the elevator shaft in the Mainframe Chamber.

Nuke

Look on top of the trailer at the west end of the Service Tunnel to find the Nuke.

Fire Sale

Once all the other Power-Ups have been shot and picked up, you can now find the Fire Sale free Power-Up. Go to the Grand Foyer of the mansion and look up and the giant chandelier. The Fire Sale tag can be seen hanging from it.

That is how to find all 8 of the free Power-Ups on the Shattered Veil map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.