Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the G-Grip

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 04 is bringing in new loadout options in the form of weapons and attachments such as the G-Grip. An attachment built for assault rifles and submachine guns, it’s just in time for the return of the FFAR 1 and the LC10. Before you can see what the G-Grip is made of, you must unlock it.

The G-Grip is a vertical foregrip with integrated laser for improved firing stability, horizontal recoil control, and tightened spread when transitioning between hipfire and aiming down sights. It can be applied to all assault rifles and submachine guns, except the PP-19.

How to unlock the G-Grip in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

This attachment can be found on Page 7 of the Season 04 battle pass. All you have to do is earn XP to progress and make it to the relevant page. As soon as the attachment has been unlocked, find it in the underbarrel section of the gunsmith of the relevant weapons.

In comparison to previous Call of Duty titles, Black Ops 6 overhauled the way in which battle pass rewards are unlocked. Once all tiers on a specific page are obtained, the final HVT reward becomes accessible. Unlocking and claiming the HVT completes the page and opens up the next page of battle pass rewards. The best part of this system is the fact that you don’t have to work through the pages in chronological order, allowing you to unlock rewards such as the G-Grip much quicker.

The G-Grip isn’t the only attachment making its way to gunsmiths during Season 04. As the season progresses, expect to earn the Stryder .22 3-Round Burst Mod, SVD Full Auto Mod, and TR2 CQB Auto Conversion Kit through various limited-time events.

With so many underbarrel attachments already available in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, only time will tell how much of an impact it will have on the meta.