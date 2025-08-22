The CASTER is an all-new trap in Black Ops 6 Zombies that was introduced with the Reckoning map. Unlike the other traps seen throughout the game, this one can be upgraded, increasing in strength and even gaining new abilities. Performing these upgrades isn’t really explained, so players could play a lot of games on Reckoning without knowing how to make these lasers stronger. Luckily, I can break down how to level up these turrets. This guide will show players how to upgrade the CASTER trap on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Upgrade the CASTER Trap on Reckoning

There are a total of 4 CASTER Traps found throughout Reckoning. At their base level, all of these traps will cost 500 Essence to activate.

Two of them can be found in the T1 Quantum Computing Core area. The first trap can be found near the Aether elevator that connects Quantum Computing and Janus Reception. The other trap can be found on the door to the northwest end of the room with the fungus-covered central computer.

The other two CASTERS are found on the walls on both sides of the anti-gravity personnel launcher that connects T2 Dark Entity Containment and T1 Executive Suites. One turret is next to the Stamin-Up Perk Machine and the other is near the XM4 Wallbuy.

You will also need to reveal the terminal with the Purple Brain in Quantum Computing. Go to the northeast side of the central computer and melee it with Melee Macchiatto to reveal a Purple Brain and 3 slots that you will need to fill to upgrade the CASTER.

CASTER Upgrade #1

To upgrade the CASTER to its first level, you will need to use the traps a total of 5 times. You can use any of the traps to work toward this total. After using the CASTERs 5 times, you will get a voiceline from the computer that says the trap has reached maximum memory capacity. Now, kill a few Zombies near the traps, and eventually, one will drop a Hard Drive item. Take it to the Purple Brain computer. Insert the Hard Drive into the computer and you will then need to protect it for around a minute. The best way to do this is to wait for the end of a round and then lead the last Zombie away from the computer. Once you’ve done this successfully, you will get a voiceline that says that the power of the CASTER has been increased. The Trap will now cost 850 Essence to activate and will be stronger. You will also no longer take damage from the orbs the trap puts on the ground.

Upgrade #2

To get the next upgrade, you need to activate the CASTER trap an additional 10 times, bringing the total to 15 activations. Once you do this, and you get the same voiceline about memory capacity, kill Zombies until you find another Hard Drive. Take the device down to the Purple Brain computer, insert it, and protect it. When it’s done, you will hear that the range of the trap’s attacks has been increased. The Trap will now cost 1,200 Essence to activate.

Upgrade #3

To get the final upgrade, you need to activate the CASTER trap an additional 15 times, bringing the total to 30 activations. Once the memory is at capacity, kill Zombies until you find another Hard Drive. Take the device down to the Purple Brain computer, insert it, and protect it. When it’s done, the CASTER will gain the ability to apply Brain Rot to enemies. The Trap will now cost 1,550 Essence to activate.

You can now fully upgrade the CASTER trap on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.