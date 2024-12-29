Black Ops 6 Zombies continues the Dark Aether Story with Citadelle Des Morts, a French castle that our crew must battle through to find parts of the mystical Sentinel Artifact. With such an ancient castle, there is bound to be a lot of secrets buried in its walls. The history of this location and the rest of the Dark Aether Saga can be found in the Intel scattered across the map. To learn everything they can about this map, players will want to know how to get all of these collectibles. This guide will show players all the Citadelle Des Morts Intel locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

All Citadelle Des Morts Intel Locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Citadelle Des Morts has 21 pieces of collectible Intel, divided into 3 categories: Audio Logs, Documents, and Artifacts. You can track these items in the “Zombies Intel” section of the Barracks tab of the lobby menu. Each piece of Intel comes with an in-game hint that can be found in the Zombies Intel menu. Some pieces of Intel are only found as part of the Citadelle Des Morts Main Quest Easter Egg on the map and it will be noted what step you need to be on to get the Intel.

Audio Logs

There are a total of 10 Audio Logs in Citadelle Des Morts. These can be in the form of small tape recorders or radios hidden all across the map. When you interact with them, they will play a recording that you can stay and listen to. You can replay the audio in the “Zombies Intel” section of the Barracks tab of the lobby menu. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 10 Audio Log Intel on Citadelle Des Morts.

Good Afternoon Mr. Richtofen

Hint: Order in the Court

The first Audio Log can be found in the Castle Courtyard near the gate that connects the castle and the Upper Village area along the right side of the map’s exterior. Once through the gate, go up the stairs and turn left to find some boxes. This Audio Log is on one of the boxes.

You Would’ve Done the Same

Hint: Tower Defense

Go to the northwest corner of the courtyard and go into the room with the Elemental Pop Perk Machine. Sitting on a shelf in the corner of the room is the Audio Log.

Historically Speaking

Hint: Corner Pocket

Go into the Tavern located in the Town Square, the map’s spawn room. Go to the second floor to find this Audio Log sitting on a table next to the pool table.

Get It Done

Hint: Arts and Crofts

Go to the Undercroft. This is the room west of the Oubliette Room where the Pack-a-Punch machine is found. Go to the southwest corner of the room to find this Audio Log on a table.

Do Your Damn Job

Hint: Enter at your own Risk

Upon entering the Entrance Hall right at the front of the castle, turn to the left to find this Audio Log sitting on some boxes.

Fair Enough

Hint: Dungeon Crawler

Go down to the Dungeon to the east of the Oubliette Room. There is an Audio Log sitting on a workbench near the center of the room.

Survival of the Fittest

Hint: Well, Actually

Across from the door that you go into for the Solias, the Light Sword in the eastern path of Village Ascent, this Audio Log is found sitting on the ground.

The Foundling

Hint: The Grass is Greener

This Audio Log is sitting on a stone wall along the western side of the Nature Path found to the left of the Town Square.

New Horizons

Hint: Sitting in Solidarity

Go to the Sitting Room, the area where the Stamin-Up Perk Machine is located. At the south end of this room is the Audio Log.

The Four Bastards

Hint: All-Knight Diner

The last Audio Log is on the second floor of the Dining Room, the area where you find the Elemental Swords. Go to the southwest corner to find the log.

Documents

There are 4 Documents on Citadelle Des Morts. These pieces of Intel are small pieces of paper. Unlike Audio Logs, Document Intel can’t be read in-game. You can read each Document in full by going to Zombies Intel. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 4 Document Intel on Citadelle Des Morts.

Family Book

Hint: Hay-day

Go to the barn in the Nature Path area next to the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk Machine. There is a pile of papers in roof of the building that you need to shoot to get this Document to fall to the ground.

Some Context

Hint: Cannon Fodder

After turning on the power, you can use the cannon that blew open the door to the castle to fly back to the spawn room. You will land on the roof of the Tavern before sliding down to the ground. On this roof is the Document. The timing of interacting with this Document is tricky so I suggest changing your Interact type to “Press to Interact.”

Intake Form

Hint: Make a Wish

Go to the Wishing Well in the Village Ascent area on a Parasite Round and wait for a Vermin to crawl out of it. This will unlock the ability to put Essence into the well. Put a few hundred Essence into the well and then throw a grenade into it to get the Essence to come out of the well. Along with the Essence will also be this Document.

Statuesque

Hint: Lab Partner

Go into the Alchemical Lab after you activate the Pack-a-Punch machine. Once inside, start holding the interact button on all the shelves and drawers around the room. Eventually, this Doucement will drop to the floor.

Artifacts

There are 7 Artifacts in Citadelle Des Morts. These are important items that can be found on the map by completing Easter Eggs and acquiring the map’s unique Wonder Weapons. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 7 Artifacts Intel in Citadelle Des Morts.

Bastard Sword

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

This is the base version of the Sword Wonder Weapon. After the Pack-a-Punch machine is unlocked, progress to Round 10. At this round and any beyond it, unique Templar Zombies that wear a knight helmet will spawn among the horde. Killing one of these Zombies will see it drop an item called a Stamp. Take this to one of the suits of armor in the Dining Hall and interact with it. The statue will give you their sword. The first time you pick up this weapon, you will unlock the Artifact.

Caliburn

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

You can get this Artifact by upgrading the Bastard Sword to the Fire Sword. Take Dragon Knight’s Bastard Sword to the Entrance Hall and interact with the pedestal in front of the dragon statue at the top of the stairs. The statue will fill with fire as you put the sword into the altar. You will need to find 3 fire braziers around the map and take the fire in them back to the dragon. If you look at the wall above the dragon, you will see a map of Citadelle Des Morts with 3 small glowing dots. These are the locations where you can find the braziers. You can do this in any order.

Here is where you can find the 3 braziers:

Next to the Oil Trap on the Village Rampart.

Next to the gate in the Nature Path area right out of Town Square.

Next to the Rampage Inducer in Town Square.

Interact with a brazier to pick up the fire. This will give you a massive speed boost but will also chip away at your health. You can regain health by sliding into any Zombies that get in your way. Run the fire all the way back to the Dragon Statue and interact with it to place the flame in the sword. Do this for all 3 fire braziers. Once the final flame is added to the sword, the statue with breath fire on the sword, turning it into Caliburn. The first time you pick up this weapon, you will unlock the Artifact.

Durendal

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

You can get this Artifact by upgrading the Bastard Sword to the Lightning Sword. You will need to find Lightning Rods hidden around the map. There are a total of 3 Rods that can be found in any order, two of which can be picked up before you even get the Stag’s Bastard Sword. Here is where to find each Lightning Rod.

Leaning against a crate next to the Deadshot Daquiri Perk Machine in the Nature Path area.

Go to the same sloped path you found the lion door and shoot the electrical box on the wall opposite the door with a weapon that has the Dead Wire Ammo Mod. The Lightning Rod will drop down from the antenna to the ground where you can now pick it up.

While holding the Stag’s Bastard Sword, go down to the Dungeon which is the area where you can find the Quick Revive Perk Machine. While here, an Armored Zombie with the Lightning Rod sticking out of his chest will spawn. Kill the Zombie to pick the rod up off the ground.

With all Lightning Rods acquired, go to the Hillside Rampart right outside the room with the Electric Cherry Perk Machine. There is a machine that you can place the 3 Rods in by interacting with it. When all the Rods are inserted, a storm will surround the area. Stand in the storm and kill Zombies until your sword is struck by lightning and is charged with electricity. When this happens, melee the Lightning Rods. Do this a total of 3 times and get all the Rods electrified.

When all the rods are charged, press the interact button on the machine to put the sword into the pedestal, and after a brief animation, the Bastard Sword will become Durendal. The first time you pick up this weapon, you will unlock the Artifact.

Solais

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

You can get this Artifact by upgrading the Bastard Sword to the Light Sword. When you are holding the Lion Knight’s Bastard Sword, 4 glowing Parasite enemies will appear. Kill a glowing Parasite and their light will be transferred to your sword. Go to the Village Ascent area, the eastern path that connects the spawn room and the castle. There is a door with a lion’s head on it along the sloped path to the southwest of the Speed Cola Perk Machine. Melee the door with your glowing sword and a symbol will appear.

Do this 4 times to unlock the door. If you accidentally kill a Parasite without using the weapon or the sword loses its glow, another set of 4 glowing Parasites will spawn at the start of the next round. Once the door has 4 symbols on it, interact with it to enter the room. Put the sword into a pedestal at the end of the room and shoot the symbols that start to fly around the air in the order shown on the pedestal. You will have 1 minute to complete this before being kicked out of the room and having to wait until the next round to try again.

Once all the symbols are shot, all the light will return to the sword and you can now pull Solais from the pedestal. The first time you pick up this weapon, you will unlock the Artifact.

Balmung

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

You can get this Artifact by upgrading the Bastard Sword to the Dark Sword. Take the Bastard Sword from the Raven Knight and go into the Alchemical Lab hidden behind an illusionary wall found behind the suit of armor that is revealed after opening Pack-a-Punch. You will need to find 1 of the 5 possible Antiquities that spawns and changes every game of Citadelle Des Morts. While the item might change, the location for each item is the same, so you can visit each location to see if the item is there to find the one in your game.

Horn: On the shelf along the west wall of the Alchemical Lab.

On the shelf along the west wall of the Alchemical Lab. Raven Skulls: On the shelf to the left of the door that connects the Alchemical Lab and Sitting Room.

On the shelf to the left of the door that connects the Alchemical Lab and Sitting Room. Jaw: On the same bookshelf, just one row up and to the right from the skulls

On the same bookshelf, just one row up and to the right from the skulls Fish: Sitting on the counter to the right of the door that connects the Alchemical Lab and Sitting Room.

Sitting on the counter to the right of the door that connects the Alchemical Lab and Sitting Room. Scorpion: On the table at the north end of the Alchemical Lab.

Once you have the Antiquity, go to the Tavern Cellar in the basement of the building to the northeast of the Town Square spawn room. Here is a circle on the wall that will light up with symbols when you put your Antiquity in it. Interact with it again to put your Bastard Sword in the slot at the bottom of the circle.

You will need to figure out what two symbols correspond with your Antiquity. The circle closest to the item represents the 4 symbols of elements: water, earth, fire, and air. The bigger circle consists of 12 different astrological symbols. Each astrological symbol can be tied to an Antique so you will need to find out which one your item is related to. After that, figure out which elemental sign that astrological symbol falls is tied to. Line these two symbols up with the green arrow at the bottom of the circle and then submit it to complete this step. There are 5 possible answers, one for each antique. Refer to the photo below to figure out what each symbol represents. Here are all the possible answers to the symbol puzzle.

Ravens: Air-Gemini

Air-Gemini Jaw: Fire-Leo

Fire-Leo Fish: Water-Pisces

Water-Pisces Scorpion: Water-Scorpio

Water-Scorpio Horn: Fire-Aries

Once you have correctly entered the combination, a rift will open on the floor of the Cellar. Slow-moving orbs will begin to come from the antique circle and they will start to head towards you. Lead 3 orbs to the rift to get them to enter the rift. After 3 orbs enter the rift, it will move to the first floor of the Tavern and after having 3 more orbs enter this rift it will move one more time to the second floor of the Tavern. Once 3 more orbs enter the rift, the portal will close and the spark will return to the circle. Don’t let these orbs get too close to you since they will explode if they touch you.

Once the spark touches the circle, interact with it and a rift will open beneath it. Your Bastard Sword will sink into the Dark Aether and when it emerges, will will now be Balmung. The first time you pick up this weapon, you will unlock the Artifact.

Obscurus Altilium

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

This Amulet is your main goal on the Citadelle Des Morts map. You will get this by completing the map’s Main Quest Easter Egg and Defeating The Guardian Boss Fight. Once this is done, you will pick up the Obscurus Altilium to complete the quest.

Space Race

Hint: Keep the Change

You can get this Artifact during the Bartender Easter Egg. Find 3 alcohol bottles around the map. The first one is found in the Dining Hall, the room that the Elemental Swords and the Vulture Aid Perk Machine. On the first floor, go to the southeast corner of the room and look under the table next to the red couch. This is where you will find a blue bottle of Gin.

Go into the Sitting Room, the eastmost room on the castle’s first floor where you find the Stamin-Up Perk Machine. In the northeast corner of the room is a shelf with a bunch of laundry items like towels and detergents. On the bottom shelf is a bottle green bottle of Liquor.

Go to the Undercroft, the room to the east of the Pack-a-Punch room. To the north of the door that connects the Pack-a-Punch room and Undercroft is a small table. Under this table is a red bottle of Rum.

Once you have all the bottles, go to the bar in the Tavern and interact with the tray to start serving drinks to the Zombies. After a few successful serves, this Artifact will be dropped by one of the Zombies on the counter.

You now know all 21 Intel locations on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.