Black Ops 6 Zombies: Terminus Meteor Easter Egg Guide

There are many secrets to discover on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies but there is one Easter Egg that goes beyond the island and toward the stars. With the right Ammo Mod, a few towers being powered, and the Aetherium-infused artillery cannon, players can shoot down a meteor to get some powerful rewards to help battle against the undead hordes. This guide will show players how to complete the Meteor Easter Egg on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

More Black Ops 6 Guide

How to Complete the Meteor Easter Egg on Terminus

To bring down the meteor from the sky, you will need to overcharge the Void Cannon trap found on the Gun Platform area between the Sea Tower and Mess Hall. The Cannon can be charged by turning on all 3 AMP Generators to fully restore power to the map and then get the Dead Wire Ammo Mod on a weapon that can shoot something that long range. You will need to shoot 2 radio towers outside the map that are sparking with electricity. These towers can be shot in either order but must be done quickly or the tower will power down and will need to be shot again.

The first tower is found on the roof behind the Interrogation Rooms, the room that Quick Revive is in. You can get a clear view of this tower from the Storage Area right outside the Interrogation Rooms or even the Rec Yard.

The other tower is found on the roof of the Engineering building on the east side of the prison.

Shoot the sparking electricity on the towers to activate them. You will know that the towers are one when the light at the top of them lights up red. Once the light is active on both towers, progress to the next round and then use the Void Cannon. There will be an explosion in the sky and a meteor will crash on Castle Rock Island, the small area at the east end of the sea.

The meteor leaves a fiery crash site and drops Salvage and every type of Ammo Mod, allowing you to get any of these upgrades you want free of charge. There is also the chance that it will drop a Wonder Weapon like the Ray Gun or Beamsmasher so this Easter Egg could be a good tool to possibly get these weapons for free.

You can now do the Meteor Easter Egg in every game of Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.

