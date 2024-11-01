Black Ops 6 Zombies: Liberty Falls Dancing Zombies Easter Egg Guide

Both of the new launch maps in Black Ops 6 Zombies come packed with Easter Eggs, big and small. One of the hidden secrets in Liberty Falls sees the overrun town turn into a massive party as the undead horde that would otherwise try to tear you limb from limb decides to dance in the street. This an Easter Egg that can be easily completed and while it doesn’t provide any additional awards, it does provide some lighthearted fun that players will want to see to spice up their undead slaughter. This guide will show players how to complete the Dancing Zombies Easter on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

More Black Ops 6 Guide

How to Complete the Dancing Zombies on Liberty Falls

The Dancing Zombies Easter Egg can be done as early as Round 1 during any game on Liberty Falls. Go to the Riverside area that is behind the northern energy barrier that you can buy to open from the starting room. Along the right side of the road is a grass area with some benches, a Mystery Box location, and most importantly, a pair of viewfinders. You can look through each viewfinder once per round for 50 Essence. You will need to use these viewfinders to complete this Easter Egg.

When you look through the viewfinder, look at the mountain across the river. There is a cliffside that goes up the mountain, with the top of this cliff being found to the right of the mountain’s peak. Standing at the top of this cliff is a dancing Zombie. Align both viewfinders on this Zombie and two beams of light will shoot out from the cliff. This is how you know that you have completed the Easter Egg.

All surviving Zombies will gather on top and around the bus in the middle of the street and start dancing as music plays. This will last for about 2 minutes but just know that the Abomination Elite Zombie doesn’t dance so if one of them is alive, they will still pursue you. This Easter Egg doesn’t unlock anything else like cosmetics or a Trophy, but it’s just a small humorous secret that you can either surprise your friends with or use to get a brief reprieve from the zombie-slaying.

You now know how to complete the Dancing Zombies Easter Egg on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.