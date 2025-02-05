Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Complete the Blood Sacrifice Easter Egg on The Tomb | Golden Armor Vest Guide

The Tomb is home to one of the most challenging Easter Eggs in all of Black Ops 6 Zombies but also comes with one of the best rewards that players can get. This secret is known as the Blood Sacrifice Easter Egg and will cut down players’ health to as low as they can be and then task them with taking down several HVT enemies. The reward on the other side of this secret will give players a reward that means they won’t need to worry about Armor for the rest of the game. Players who want to get this Golden Armor Vest will want to know how to complete this quest. This guide will show players how to complete the Blood Sacrifice Easter Egg on The Tomb in Black Ops 6.

How to Complete the Blood Sacrifice Easter Egg on The Tomb

The Blood Sacrifice Easter Egg can be started by repairing two statues in the Dig Site spawn room. This can be done by finding two stone heads hidden within the Dark Aethe Nexus. These heads can be found at any time in the Nexus and are found in the same location in every game of The Tomb. Both heads are found in wooden crates that must be meleed a few times so walk up to them and just keep meleeing them until the box breaks and reveals the head.

One of the needs is found just to the south of the yellow portal that leads to the Shrine of the Hierophants within some bushes.

The other head is found on the rock next to the Juggernog Perk Machine.

Once you have both heads, return to the Dig Site spawn room and look for the statues standing on stone platforms. One is found next to the door that leads to the Neolithic Catacombs and the other is near the blue portal to the Dark Aether NExus at the top of the Dig Site near the Pack-a-Punch location. Once both heads are on the statues, you can start the Blood Sacrifice.

Before you start the Easter Egg, be aware that this is one of the hardest Easter Eggs in the entire game so you will need to make sure you are prepared. I suggest bringing in a powerful weapon like the ASG-89 Shotgun or the AMR Mod4 Sniper Rifle fully upgraded in both rarity and Pack-a-Punch level. Also, make sure you have a 3 Plate Armor Vest and armor to replenish any that are broken. You will be fighting powerful Doppleghasts and Shock Mimicks so I’d make sure you put on the Ammo Mods that these enemies are weak to. When fighting the Doppleghasts, put on the Light Mend Ammo Mod. Put on the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod for the Shock Mimic.

Now it’s time to complete the Blood Sacrifice. You can interact with either statue first but both statues will give the same Elite enemies. If you interact with the bottom Statue, 3 HVT Shock Mimics will spawn and the spawn area will fill with a blood read cloud, cutting down visibility significantly. Most importantly, your health will be dropped to 1 HP for the entirety of the Easter Egg. You will only take health damage after your armor is broken. If you are hit without any armor, you will instantly go down. This is why it’s important to keep some armor with you. IF you are downed or leave the spawn area, you will fail the step and will need to wait until the next round to try again. Once you have killed all the HVT Elites, the cloud will clear and the statue you interacted with will now be spitting up blood.

Interact with the other statue to repeat the step with different HVT Elites. If done successfully, a laser will shoot out from the bottom statue and into the top state. This light will split and go to the two bull statues above the Pack-a-Punch location. These lasers will conjoin in the middle of the bulls and then go to the wall to the right of the Pack-a-Punch location.

A Golden Armor Vest Wall Buy will appear on the wall, letting all players buy the Tier 4 Armor for absolutely free. This Vest will see armor recharge over time, meaning that you won’t need to worry about manually replenishing your armor for the rest of the game.

You know now how to complete the Blood Sacrifice Easter Egg and get the Golden Armor Vest On The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.