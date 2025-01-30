The Tomb is the fourth map available in Black Ops 6 Zombies and sees the crew digging down into a long abandoned excavation site that contains secrets and horror both below the earth and beyond the dimensional veil. To survive this journey, players will need to know where to find the always-important Pack-a-Punch machine to upgrade their weapons. Luckily, this map has one of the simplest paths to the machine even if it does require some reality-hopping. This guide will show players how to Pack-a-Punch on The Tomb map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How To Unlock The Tomb Pack-a-Punch in Black Ops 6 Zombies

At the start of each game of The Tomb, you will be given just a single objective: Reach the Door to Nowhere. This is a hidden portal that leads players into the Dark Aether. The Pack-a-Punch machine can be found in the Dark Aether Nexus, an otherworldly area that can only be accessed by using one of these multiple portals found around the map. To open these portals, you will need to go to the Subterranean Temple area at the east end of the map. You can reach this area by descending into the dig site from either the north or south path since they will converge. At the west end of the Subterranean Temple is an altar with a small Dark Aether crystal on it. Interact with the crystal to place the Obscurus Altilium amulet from Citadelle Des Morts on the altar. This will see the amulet shoot a beam at a nearby wall and open the portal to the Nexus.

Interact with any of the now-opened portals to enter the Nexus. Once inside the realm below creation, you can now access the Pack-a-Punch machine. While the machine is now available, you should know that it can move between two locations over the course of the game. There is a stone carving behind the machine that will tell you where it currently is.

The first location it will appear is near the center of the Nexus. Look at the small rock to the southwest of the area’s center and you will find the machine.

The other place that the Pack-a-Punch can be found is in the Dig Site area, also known as the spawn room. Go to the northeast corner of this exterior area and go all the way up to the top of the stairs to find the machine under a pair of bull statues.

You can now unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine on The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.