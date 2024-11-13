Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Give Peck a Fish Easter Egg Guide

Peck might have been a villain during the events of Black Ops Cold War but in Black Ops 6 Zombies, there is an uneasy alliance between him and your crew. He provides assistance and conversation while playing Terminus and there is even an Easter Egg where you can give him a fried fish as a gift. This small quest can only be done if you have paid Peck money during another Easter Egg but there is a way that you can get that money back! This guide will show players how to give Peck a fish on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Give Peck a Fish on Terminus

Giving Peck a fried fish is a way that you can get 5,000 Essence back if you pay him for the code to the math puzzle that is part of the Beamsmasher Easter Egg Quest. When you are trying to find the code for the Multiphasic Resonator computer, you can go to Guard Station and pay Peck for the code. This seems like a hefty price but you can get these points back with this Fish Easter Egg. This only works if you have paid him so if you didn’t pay him, you won’t be able to give him the fish.

Before you can cook a fish, you will first need to find one. These fish can be found in places where the water starts to splash. The splashing water can be found in Bio Lab, the Docks under the Sea Tower, the northern shore of Crab Island, and the water in and around the Shipwreck. When you find one of these areas, you will need to use either an explosive Lethal Grenade, an exploding Tactical Grenade like a Conncussion or Flash, or any explosive weapon to kill the fish. These

Now that you have a fish, go to the Mess Hall on the west side of the upper part of the prison. In the southeast corner of the Mess Hall is a stove with a pan on it. On the shelf directly to the right is a container of oil that you will need. Once you have the oil and fish, interact with the pan to fill it with oil and then interact with the pan again to place the fish in it.

While there are additional ingredients that you can add to the fish, all you need to do for this Easter Egg is fry a plain fish. When the fish is added to the pan, end the round that you are on to let the fish cook. When the next round starts, you will hear a sound cue to let you know the fish is ready. When you go up to the pan, you will be given two prompts to either take or eat the fried fish. This prompt will only appear if you have paid Peck for the Beamsmasher Easter Egg. Take the fish and go to the Guard Station. You can now go up to the item box and will be given the prompt to give Peck the fish. When you do this, Peck will say some dialogue and will give you back the 5,000 Essence you paid for the Beamsmasher.

You can now get the code for the Beamsmasher for free by giving Peck a fish on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.