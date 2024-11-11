Black Ops 6 Zombies: Terminus Main Quest Easter Egg Guide

Black Ops 6 sees the long-awaited return of the franchise’s Round-Based Zombies mode with Terminus. Like many maps from the mode’s past, this island prison comes with an in-depth Main Quest Easter Egg that continues the narrative of the Dark Aether Story. This Quest includes multiple boss fights and certain steps that, if failed, will completely ruin your run. Players will want to know how to conquer this expansive quest and escape the island. This guide will show players how to complete the Terminus Main Quest Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Terminus Main Quest Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Like just about every other Easter Egg Quest in on Call of Duty Zombies, the first thing you need to do is turn the power on. Terminus doesn’t have a single power switch, but there are 3 AMP Generators that you must activate in the Guard Station, Living Quarters, and Bio Lab. Follow the objective markers to find these Generators. Once all the generators are active, go into the water of the Bio Lab and raise the Inclined Lift to gain access to the Pack-a-Punch machine and officially start the Main Quest.

Get The Beamsmasher

The first step of the Terminus Main Quest is to get the DRI-11 Beamsmasher, the brand-new Wonder Weapon exclusive to the map. There are a few ways to get this weapon. You have a random chance to get the weapon through the Mystery Box, though you can use the Wonderbar Gobblegume to get a 50/50 shot of getting either this weapon or the Ray Gun. You also have the chance to get this weapon in reward chests from S.A.M. Trials and lockers in the Armory. You might also get it for free from the Meteor Easter Egg.

While these methods all give you a random chance to get the Wonder Weapon, there is an Easter Egg quest that allows you to build the Beamsmasher. Gameranx has a full guide on how to Build the Beamsmasher on Terminus but we will provide a streamlined breakdown here. You will need to find 3 parts and bring them to a Workbench in the Research Office near the Rec Yard.

EMF Fob : Get Dead Wire on any weapon and shoot 5 fuse boxes. The first 3 boxes are found by going up the Inclined Lift. The last two are in the Living Quarters above the AMP Generator and on the opposite side of this wall. Once all the fuse boxes are shot, the door to the Research Office will open. Inside is the zombified body of Anya Tonovsky. Shoot her and she will drop the EMF Fob.

: Get Dead Wire on any weapon and shoot 5 fuse boxes. The first 3 boxes are found by going up the Inclined Lift. The last two are in the Living Quarters above the AMP Generator and on the opposite side of this wall. Once all the fuse boxes are shot, the door to the Research Office will open. Inside is the zombified body of Anya Tonovsky. Shoot her and she will drop the EMF Fob. Multiphasic Resonator: With the EMF Fob acquired, go to the Sea Tower and open the case with the arm attached to it to find the Multphasic Resonator. Take it back to the Research Office and put it into the machine to the right of Tonovsky’s body. Now, turn on 3 laptops. One is found in the Storage Area, another is outside Communications, and the last one is at the top of the stairs that lead up from the Docks. Once they are all activated, go back to the computer the Resonator is plugged into. Cross-reference the symbols on the laptops with the left whiteboard to find what number each symbol represents. Then, plug these numbers into the equations on the right whiteboard to find the 3-digit code for the computer. You can also pay Peck 5,000 Essence to just be given the code to avoid doing the math. Once the code is entered, finish the round and pick up the Resonator.

With the EMF Fob acquired, go to the Sea Tower and open the case with the arm attached to it to find the Multphasic Resonator. Take it back to the Research Office and put it into the machine to the right of Tonovsky’s body. Now, turn on 3 laptops. One is found in the Storage Area, another is outside Communications, and the last one is at the top of the stairs that lead up from the Docks. Once they are all activated, go back to the computer the Resonator is plugged into. Cross-reference the symbols on the laptops with the left whiteboard to find what number each symbol represents. Then, plug these numbers into the equations on the right whiteboard to find the 3-digit code for the computer. You can also pay Peck 5,000 Essence to just be given the code to avoid doing the math. Once the code is entered, finish the round and pick up the Resonator. AMP Munition: Go to Castle Rock Island at the east edge of the map and place the Resonator under the blue orb. Wait for the orb to shoot a Zombie and then kill that Zombie. They will drop an energy ball that you need to pick up and bring to the orb. Repeat this until the orb leaves Castle Rock Island. Pick up the Resonator and go to the southern island, Crab Island. There is a green orb here. Place the Resonator under this orb and repeat the process that you performed on Castle Rock Island. Once the orb leaves, take the Resonator to Temple Island and repeat the process with the purple orb. Once you have delivered enough energy balls to this orb, the AMP Munition will spawn.

Bring all the parts to the Workbench in the Research Office to build the Beamsmasher.

Find the Hard Drive and Free Nathan

Now that you have the Beamsmasher, it’s time to track down a Hard Drive that will tell you where to find Maya’s brother, Nathan. This item can be found in one of the Tentacle Traps ground around the map. I suggest that you don’t use any of these Traps until this step since there is a clue that tells you which one has the Hard Drive. When a Tentacle Trap is used the first time, the vent that covers the Trap is destroyed. There is one Trap around the map that has the vent already destroyed even if you haven’t activated it. This is the Trap with the Hard Drive.

The Trap with the broken vent changes every game so make sure to check every Trap every time you play Terminus. After tracking down the right Trap, activate it and then shoot the Tentacles with the Beamsmasher until a Hard Drive drops to the floor. Pick it up and add it to your Inventory.

Head to the Guard Station which is the spawn room where you find the Peck and Strauss. Give the Hard Drive to Peck and after a few seconds, you will be told where to find Nathan in the Bio Lab.

Go to the large cylinder at the center of the Bio Lab and interact with the viewport to find Nathan. To free him from his containment, you will need to find a 3-digit code. While the numbers change every game, where you find the numbers is the same.

The first number is found in the Interregation Rooms. Look through the window at the bottom of the stairs and read the clock. The first number is whatever number the hour hand is past. So, for example, if the shorter hand is between 4 and 5, the first number in the code is 4.

The next number is found in the Mess Hall. Next to the door that leads out to the Rec Yard is a corkboard with a bunch of papers pinned to it. There is also a playing card on the board. The number on the card is the second number. For my game, I got the Ace which means the number is 1.

Finally, go to the Engineering room and look for the post on the wall that says the number of days since the last injury. The number written here is the last number of the code.

Return to Nathan’s pod and input the code to unlock it. Now, there are 4 release valves around the pod. Each player in your game must go up to one of them and you all must hold the interact button to open the pod. If you’re playing solo, all you need to do is turn one of the valves.

Defeat Nathan

When Nathan is freed, it is clear that he can no longer be saved as he has been turned into an Amalgam. A boss fight will commence as all the doors to the Bio Lab will lock. He fights exactly like that Elite Zombie though he won’t be slowed by the Beamsmasher’s alt-fire mode and has much more health. Also like regular Amalgams, his grab move will heal him if you or other Zombies are grabbed so make sure to avoid it. Be sure that you don’t get too far from him either since he will just start eating Zombies if he can’t attack you.

My suggestion is to have a weapon that is either Epic Rarity, the Ray Gun, or the Beamsmasher upgraded to Pack-a-Punch Level 1. This will give you a fighting chance against Nathan. If you can get weapons that are even more powerful, then definitely do it as it will make the fight even easier. From my experience, a Pack-a-Punch Level 2 Beamsmasher can quickly take out Nathan if you are between Rounds 10 and 20. The Pack-a-Punched GS45 Pistol will shoot explosive bullets like the classic Mustang and Sally and is great against this boss as well. Just keep attacking Nathan and be aware of the waves of Zombies around you to make sure you don’t get suddenly swarmed and you can take this boss down with no problem.

When Nathan is defeated, a cutscene will play, marking the halfway point of the Terminus Main Quest Easter Egg.

Reboot the S.A.M. System

When the cutscene ends, jump into the water under Nathan’s body to find a Key Card that you will need to find some power nodes to reboot the A.I. system on the island.

To find the Nodes, go to the Shipwreck at the west end of the map through the hole in the side of the ship to find a ladder. Climb up into a secret room with two cylinders on a table. When one of the Nodes is picked up, the door will lock and you will need to eliminate all the Zombies that enter the small room to escape. While carrying a Node, you won’t be able to sprint so feel free to drop it if you need the extra mobility to survive.

Once freed, you will need to bring the Nodes to two of 3 possible locations and attach them to a pipe. The first one is very close to the Shipwreck and can be found on the west end of Crab Island.

The next one is found on the Docks right under the Sea Tower.

The last one is in the Sea Caves area on the path to the right of Speed Cola.

Once you plug the two nodes into the open pipes, the S.A.M. system will be rebooted and will offer to help you escape the island.

Hack the Antennas

Go back to the Guard Station and take a Hacking Device from Peck to start the next step. Around the Sea that surrounds the prison, there are 3 buoy Antennas that you can hack into with this device. You can hack these antennas by getting close to them and holding the interact button for about 5 seconds. These can be hacked in any order. After hacking the first Buoy, you will only have 2 minutes to hack the other two before you will need to restart.

One buoy is found to the northeast of Crab Island.

Another one is right between Crab Island and the Shipwreck.

The last buoy is found to the east of Temple Island all the way at the north end of the map.

Once all the buoys are hacked, immediately go to the Bio Lab since you will want to make sure you complete the next step as quickly as possible.

Stop the Apocalypse Protocol

With the buoys hacked, Dr. Modi, the head of the Terminus prison, will contact you. After some dialogue, she will begin the Apocalypse Protocol. This is the island’s self-destruct protocol that you will need to disable by defusing 3 bombs in the Bio Lab. You will need to disable all the bombs within 5 minutes or you will be instantly killed, ending your game.

Two bombs are found on the same floor as the Melee Macciatto Perk Machine, right on the water. One bomb is found at the bottom of the eastern staircase that leads down to this area and the other is next to the western staircase. The last bomb is on the floor directly above the Melee Macciatto machine.

The time it takes to defuse these bombs is very long and leaves the person defusing them completely defenseless. If you are playing with a squad, this step is pretty easy since your teammates can protect the defuser.

If you’re solo, you will want to throw a Smoke Grenade right in front of the bomb and stand in the middle of the smoke while defusing the bombs. Standing in smoke will make you invisible to Zombies and the Smoke Grenades last longer than Decoys. You can also use the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade to make yourself invisible while defusing the bombs. If you do find yourself getting attacked by the Zombies, you can stop defusing the bombs and the progress you made will be saved so you can resume the defuse by going back up to the bomb.

Once all the bombs are disabled, all the Zombies will die and some dialogue will play. At this point, you can now go to the final boss fight for Terminus. But first, allow us to provide some tips to help you prepare.

Prepare for the Boss Fight

You should get your Beamsmasher to at least Pack-a-Punch Level 2 and bring either the CIGMA 28 rocket launcher or Akimbo GS45 Pistols at Pack-a-Punch Level 3 and Legendary Rarity. These are two of the hardest-hitting weapons in the game and do massive damage to the boss. Also, get a Chopper Gunner Scorestreak since it absolutely tears through the boss. The boss is also weak to the Dead Wire Ammo Mod so make sure to put that on.

The Free Fire Gobblegum is also great here since it will allow you to shoot unlimited ammo for a short period of time. with either of these Weapons, you will tear through the boss. Cache Back is also a great Gobblegum to use since it will give you a free Max Ammo Powerup. If you’re playing with a team, Phoenix Up is great since it will instantly revive all downed teammates and will have them keep all their perks.

You should try to get as many Perks as possible but there are a few that are necessary if you hope to survive. Make sure you have the Juggernog and Speed Cola Perks to help you stay alive in this battle. Stamin-Up and Deadshot Daiquiri are also super helpful. The former will be helpful as you will need to run between covers as quickly as possible in the boss fight and the latter provides increased Critical Damage which you will be doing a lot of in this fight. Finally, PHD Flopper is required if you plan on using the explosive weapons since the perk will make you immune to self-inflicted explosive damage.

Some Augments we suggest are the Probiotic Major Augment for Juggernog for that extra 50 HP, the Supercharged Major Augment on Speed Cola for faster Field Upgrade charges, The Dead Head and Dead Draw Augments are great for Deadshot Daquiri since the further increase Critical Damage and reduce hipfire spread, respectively.

With all that covered, you can start the boss fight by interacting with the slightly opened door to the left of Melee Macchiato.

Patient 13 Boss Fight

After interacting with the door, a cutscene will play that sees Dr. Modi crushed by the sea monster that has patrolled the sea and spewing gas if you spend too much time on the water. Now fully rising to the surface, you must defeat this monster, known as Patient 13, to complete the Main Quest Easter Egg and escape the prison.

The boss has 3 distinct phases, with each one adding new attacks and weak points. In Phase 1, Patient 13 will just slam down its giant tentacles, dealing massive damage and killing any Zombies that it crushes. During this phase, there are 4 orbs on the creature’s left and right shoulders, with one of them glowing red. This is its weak point. Focus all your damage on this spot until it changes to another one of the orbs. This is all you really need to do during this phase besides avoiding the tentacles and Zombies. An important thing to note here is that any Zombies that the boss kills won’t drop any items so if you need Armor Plates, make sure you kill any Armored Zombies or Manglers you see before the boss does.

When you take down a third of Patient 13’s health, he will submerge themself and a wave of Zombies will attack you. Survive this wave and eventually, the boss will return for Phase 2. A Max Ammo will also spawn at this point. If you ever need ammo during this fight, you can find an Ammo Crate at the center of the back wall of the arena.

The second phase includes a few new attacks. One of the new parts of this phase is when the boss glows orange. At this point, you will need to shoot the boss in its open mouth at its center while avoiding its powerful slam attacks.

The boss can also raise its tentacles to shoot gas down at you. You stop this phase, you will need to break the tentacles by targeting the glowing yellow puss on the tentacles. The boss will cycle between these two stances during the second phase until you bring its health down another third.

The boss will once again submerge and you will need to survive another wave of Zombies, this time involving Amalgams. Once the boss returns and you get another Max Ammo, it’s time for the final Phase. This phase introduces a few new attacks and also adds the Amalgams to the hordes of Zombies you must be content with while trying to target the boss. The best way to deal with this is to slow them down with the Beamsmasher and then unload as much damage as possible at them until they are defeated.

One of the new attacks sees Patient 13 shoot out its tongue at the center of the arena. If it touches a player, it will grab them and pull them into the monster’s mouth. The only way to escape is to shoot the glowing orb on its shoulder. If you are pulled into the mouth, you will be spit out and will go down unless you are very close to full health and armor.

The final attack the boss can do is when it turns blue, during which its weak point is its glowing eyes. If the boss raises its tentacles above its head and starts charging energy, GET BEHIND COVER IMMEDIATELY! If you are hit by this move, you will instantly go down and could end your run right then and there. The boss cycles through every single stance that you’ve seen throughout the fight during this phase so be prepared for everything. I suggest getting Patient 13’s health down to where the bar is just under its name and then using the Chopper Gunner to finish it off safely. Just keep avoiding its attacks and targeting its weaknesses and you will bring down Dr. Modi’s most twisted experiment.

Upon defeating Patient 13, the final cutscene will play as the Terminus crew learns some shocking revelations from S.A.M. which leads the team to the next map in Avalon. Upon beating this for the first time, you will get some cosmetics like a Calling Card and Weapon Charm as well as the “No Mo’ Modi” Trophy and Achievement. You can choose to leave the match immediately or continue to play. Returning to the game of Terminus will reward you with Points, several Legendary Tier weapons, and all the Perks in the game.

You can complete the Terminus Main Quest Easter Egg and escape the twisted island prison in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.