Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Get the Cursed Talisman on Terminus | Treasure Hunter Trophy Guide

It only makes sense that the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies has a pirate side quest. I mean, it would be a waste to not have one when the map revolves around traveling to different islands. The reward for this Quest is the Cursed Talisman, an elusive item that completely changes the game and also unlocks the Treasure Hunter Trophy and Achievement. Whether they are completionists or want the ability this Talisman holds, players will want to know how to see this quest through to the end. This guide will show players how to Get the Cursed Talisman Easter Egg on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get the Cursed Talisman Easter Egg on Terminus

Before you are able to get the Cursed Talisman, you will first need to help the soul of a long-dead pirate named Captain Greggs. To do this, will first need to get Melee Macchiato the brand-new Perk introduced in Black Ops 6 Zombies. You can get this from the Perk Machine in the Bio Lab. Once you have the Perk, go to the west wall of the Sea Caves area to the left of the Speed Cola Perk Machine to find a small area with a skeleton and map behind some rocks. Punch the wall down with your improved melee from the Macchiato Perk and the Easter Egg will begin.

To get Captain Greggs to trust you, you will first need to find his lost Watch. Look at the map and find the red “X” drawn on it. This X will change every game and will be near one of the islands that surround the prison and that you can’t walk on. Take a boat out to that island and then jump in the water to find the Watch.

Return to Captain Greggs and give him the Watch and he will tell you that you need to put the souls of his former crew to rest. 3 new X marks will appear on the map, but these will be the same every game and they are on places that you can walk on: Castle Rock Island, Temple Island, and the Shipwreck. Each location has a skeleton that needs to be lit on fire and can be done in any order. You will need to make sure you have a piece of Equipment that can start a fire, so get either Thermo Grenades or Molotovs.

The skeleton on Castle Rock Island is partially buried on the southeast shore. When you burn the skeleton, a powerful HVT Mangler will spawn. Kill this enemy and they will drop a Cursed Coin. Pick it up and return it to Captain Greggs.

The Shipwreck skeleton is right at the center of the sunken ship, slumped against the mast. Burn the bones and defeat the HVT Mangler to get another Cursed Coin and bring it back to the captain.

The skeleton on Temple Island is on the stairs of the ruins facing southeast. Burn and defeat the HVT to get the final Cursed Coin.

Once all the Cursed Coins are delivered back to Captain Greggs, he will reward you with 3 Legendary Tier Weapons and his part of the Easter Egg is complete. If you look at the map, there is one final red X mark on Crab Island, the large southern island.

Go to Crab Island and survive for 3 rounds. Once this is done, lightning will start to strike the island gold chest will spawn on the path between the Wall Buy and Ammo Box. Open this chest to find the Cursed Talisman. This will unlock the “Treasure Hunter” Trophy and Achievement. When this Talisman is equipped, you will have permanent Double Points but will lose points when you are hit by Zombies, giving you a risk vs. reward choice to make. If you can make 20,000 Essence without taking damage, you will unlock the “Yo Ho Ho” Dark Ops Challenge.

You can now get the Cursed Talisman and the “Treasure Hunter” Trophy on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.