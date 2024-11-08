Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All New Perks and Wildcards | Season 1

As the preseason of Black Ops 6 is coming to a close, Treyarch has revealed all the content players have to look forward to in Season 1. Throughout Season 1, numerous new Black Ops 6 loadout options will unlock, including more perks and wildcards. We have the details of all the changes coming to the perk and wildcard pools in the near future.

Two new perks and one wildcard will join their respective categories with Season 1. One perk will be available at launch, while the second perk and wildcard will come later on in the season.

Greater loadout customization

Here are all the perks and wildcards you’ll be able to add to your loadouts in Season 1.

Perk: Shadow (Launch)

Perk Slot: 2

2 Type: Strategist

Become undetectable to enemy traps and mines.

Perk: Shrapnel Radar (mid-season)

Perk Slot: 3

3 Type: Recon

Dealing blast damage to enemies will reveal them on your minimap. This includes any enemies affected by your area-of-effect Tacticals, Lethals, and Field Upgrades.

The Shadow perk is useful to counter any hidden traps your opponents may have planted to stop you in your tracks. The Shrapnel Radar’s benefit of marking players on your mini map that are impacted by your equipment will assist you in finishing off your kill.

As for wildcards, the latest option you’ll be able to slot into your loadouts goes by the name of High Roller and it’ll arrive with the mid-season update. When equipped, you’ll be able to have a fourth scorestreak to work towards as you play matches in core modes.