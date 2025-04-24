Civilization 7: How to Play Endless Mode

The highly requested endless mode has made its debut in Civilization 7. This comes as part of a slew of updates that are now live in the game based on player feedback.

At launch, an endless mode was absent from Civilization 7, meaning once you achieved a victory, it was game over. Some players want to continue their campaigns to conquer every part of the map and make their empire the strongest it can possibly be. Endless mode allows all players to do just that.

More Civilization 7 guides

Civilization 7: How to use Explorers to Find Artifacts | Civilization 7: All Crisis Events | Civilization 7: How to Spawn Treasure Fleets | Civilization 7: Should you Change the Location of Your Capital? | Civilization 7: How to get Golden Age Buildings | Civilization 7: What are Distant Lands and How to Reach Them | Civilization 7: How to Establish Trade Routes | Civilization 7: Papyrus Problems Narrative Event Answer | Civilization 7: Best Leaders for Beginners | Civilization 7: Biggest Changes From Civilization 6 | Civilization 7: All Difficulty Levels Explained Civilization 7: What is Influence and How to Use it Civilization 7: Best Religious Pantheons | Civilization 7: Best Ways to get Gold |

How to play endless mode in Civilization 7

At the end of the Modern Age, you will be given the option to continue playing your campaign by clicking “Just One More Turn.” Once the victory animation ends and you are on the screen where you view your Age Rankings and Legacies, a Just One More Turn button will appear at the bottom of your screen.

Since a victory condition has already been achieved, all other victories will be disabled and the Age Progress indicator will turn into an infinity symbol. With that said, you can still complete the steps needed to reach the other victories, get the cinematics, and keep your empire moving if you just want to see how the rest of the game will play out. You’ll even still be able to grab Legacy Path achievements that you missed along your playthrough during endless mode.

When you’ve reached the point where you’re done with your endless game, you can select No More Turns in the game menu to officially end it.

Apart from an endless mode, update 1.2.0 added 10 new resources to the game in the form of Mangoes, Clay, Flax, Rubies, Rice, Limestone, Tin, Llamas, Hardwood, and Wild Game. Each has new effects and can appear in the Antiquity Age or Exploration Age. Only Rice, Limestone, Tin, Llamas, and Hardwood appear in the Modern Age. Horses, Furs, and the new Rubies Resource are Treasure Resources now, and will create Treasure Fleets when improved in Coastal Settlements in Distant Lands, while all Treasure Resources now add passive effects to your empire.

There’s also map generation improvements and much-needed food and population growth balancing. The full patch notes can be viewed here.