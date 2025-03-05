Civilization 7: How to Turn Off Crisis Events

One of the biggest changes introduced in Civilization 7 is Ages. Each game is divided into three Ages, all featuring different mechanics, buildings, technologies, and more. Crisis events are also new to the franchise with this entry and they will truly put your empire to the test. However, Crisis events aren’t for everyone and luckily you can turn them off in Civilization 7.

Civilization 7 has three Antiquity Age Crisis events and another three in the Exploration Age. As the Age turns, you will be given a Crisis event at random. Antiquity Age Crisis events are either a Revolt, Invasion, or a Plague. Exploration Age Crisis events are a Revolution, Wars of Religion, or a Plague.

No matter which Crisis you are faced with, you will have to quickly adapt and try to replenish your lost yields as soon as possible. Crisis Policies will be there to input in an attempt to help you get out of the situation and you may have to switch up your focus depending on how badly your empire is being hit.

How to turn off Crisis events in Civilization 7

Turning off Crisis events can be done when you’re setting up your game before you begin your Civilization 7 campaign. After selecting your leader and civilization, go to the “Advanced Settings” option that’s under the section where you select the map type you want to play on.

In the Advanced Settings menu, untick the Crisis box to turn off the events. Keep in mind that you’re unable to modify the game settings once you’ve started the game, so if you change your mind, you’ll have to start a new playthrough to experience Crisis events again.

There are benefits to disabling Crisis events, with the most obvious being that your empire and its yields will not be hit by any significant detriments after a new Age begins. This is particularly useful if you’re a new player, or you’re trying to learn a leader for the first time. As you progress, a game of Civilization 7 only gets more challenging and having a major event to adapt to is just another layer of difficulty.