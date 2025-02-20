Civilization 7: Best Ways to get Gold

No matter how you want to develop your empire or what victory condition you are heading towards in Civilization 7, Gold plays an important role in every Age. There are a range of ways you can get your hands on Gold and this guide details the best ways to do so.

With Gold, you can purchase buildings and units to better your Towns and bypass the Production line in Cities. Gold is also needed to maintain your army, so having that cash flow is important whether you’re on the offense or defense.

How to get Gold in Civilization 7

Towns

The most obvious way to increase your Gold reserves is to expand your empire by placing down Towns near tiles that have Gold already on them. Some tiles have Gold yields, indicated by a small, yellow, circular icon. Hovering over the tile that gives Gold will show you just how much Gold it offers. Establishing mines and farms on your tiles continues to amass Gold within your empire.

Additionally, Towns automatically convert Production to Gold, so you can build up your Gold income by raising your Production output in Towns. Keep in mind that once you convert your Towns to Cities, your City will no longer pump out Gold, but switch to Production.

As you continue to place down Towns, you can construct a multitude of buildings and Wonders that grant Gold. The buildings that offer Gold are unlocked via the Technology trees in each Age.

Here are all the Gold-related buildings and Wonders available to unlock and build in each Age of Civilization 7:

Antiquity Age

Market

Lighthouse

Ancient Bridge

Pyramids

Colossus

Great Stele

Petra

Exploration Age

Bank

Medieval Bridge

Guildhall

Machu Picchu

Forbidden City

Tomb of Askia

Modern Age

Port

Stock Exchange

Modern Bridge

Rail Station

Red Fort

Doi Suthep

Taj Mahal

Chengde Mountain Resort

Leaders and their attributes

If you are using a leader that has Gold boosts, make sure you’re using them! If you know you want to go for an Economic Victory type, select a leader that wields Gold boosts. As you unlock Leader Attribute points, pick the ones that make up the Economic tree to get your hands on extra Gold. If you manage to max out the tree, your treasury will look very healthy.

Maintaining a positive relationship with other leaders can benefit your empire financially. It’s possible to engage in Diplomatic actions with civilizations that you have a positive relationship with that provide Gold advantages such as Open Markets. Moreover, trade routes can be established with civilizations that you are friendly with, boosting your resources and allowing you to make more improvements that lead to greater Gold generation.

Policies and traditions

Social policies and traditions during each Age are unlocked via Civics. Social policy slots come through Celebrations, a feature that happens when increasing the Happiness of your Settlements. Each civilization has its own set of social policies known as Traditions, and civilizations that are Economic or Expansionist will have Traditions around Gold.