Civilization 7: All Natural Wonders and Bonuses

No two games of Civilization 7 are the same. Every time you begin a new campaign, you’ll be faced with a fresh map to explore. A variety of features appear on a Civilization 7 map and this includes Natural Wonders. Not only are they visually appealing, but they offer an array of bonuses for settling in their proximity.

Natural Wonders add a lot of value to your playthrough, but each Natural Wonder possesses different benefits. In the latest instalment of the Civilization franchise, there are 12 Natural Wonders. Some Natural Wonders have appeared in past Civilization games, while others are making their series debut.

All Natural Wonders in Civilization 7

Here’s the full roster of Natural Wonders that have the chance to spawn in Civilization 7, as well as the bonuses they grant:

Grand Canyon: +2 Culture and +4 Happiness per Age. +2 Science on flat terrain in this Settlement.

Great Barrier Reef: +2 Food, Happiness, and Science per Age. +2 Science on adjacent marine terrain.

Gullfoss : +6 Food per Age. +1 Culture and Production to adjacent rural tiles. Grants Fresh Water.

Hoerikwaggo: +2 Culture and +4 Food per Age. +2 Happiness on adjacent Quarters.

Iguazu Falls: +2 Happiness and +4 Food per Age. +2 Production on adjacent Quarters. Grants Fresh Water.

Mount Kilimanjaro: +2 Production and +4 Happiness per Age. Volcano tiles.

Redwood Forest: +2 Food, Happiness, and Production per Age. +1 Culture and Science on Vegetated Terrain in this Settlement.

Thera: +2 Happiness and +4 Culture per Age. Volcano tiles.

Torres Del Paine: +2 Food and +4 Happiness per Age. Land units that move next to the Torres del Paine ignore rough terrain for the rest of the game.

Uluru: +6 Happiness per Age. +2 Culture on desert terrain in this Settlement.

Valley of Flowers: +2 Food, Gold, and Happiness per Age. +10 land trade route range to Trade Routes from this Settlement.

Zhangjiajie: +2 Happiness and +4 Production per Age. +2 Culture on rough terrain in this Settlement.

As you can see, all Natural Wonders are powerful and are a great benefit to any empire. Strategically placing relevant buildings near Natural Wonders can further enhance your yields.

To find Natural Wonders, simply explore as much of the map as possible and see what you uncover! If you begin a game with a double Scout opener, you will cover a lot of land early on and if you find any Natural Wonders, you can plan your Settlement around them accordingly.