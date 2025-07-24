Civilization 7: All Assyria Bonuses, Units, and Buildings | Right to Rule Collection DLC

Firaxis Games has released Update 1.2.3 for Civilization 7, which has brought a range of gameplay improvements and additional content in the form of fresh civilizations and a new leader. Civilization 7 now has Assyria as a civilization option, bringing powerful buildings and units for you to expand your horizons with.

Assyria comes in as a new Antiquity Age civilization, meaning you can kick off your campaign with strong military bonuses. It goes hand-in-hand with new leader Genghis Khan and the expansionist attributes he possesses. However, it’s definitely worth considering when selecting any militaristic leader in the roster.

The keys to Assyria

Here are all the bonuses, units, and buildings that are tied to the Militaristic and Scientific Assyria civilization.

Gain a Technology upon capturing a Settlement for the first time.

Codices are not awarded from Technologies.

Can generate Codices from Conquest after completing the Tupsarrutu Civic.

+30% Production towards constructing Dur-Sharrukin.

Unique Units and Buildings

Magarru – Assyrian Unique Cavalry Unit. Moves like a wheeled unit and has additional movement. Can move after attacking and ignores Zone of Control.

Turtanu – Assyrian Unique Army Commander. Infantry and Cavalry units within the Command Radius have +5 Combat Strength against Districts.

Ekallu – Assyrian Unique Quarter. Created by constructing the Royal Library and Citadel in the same district. +2 Production for each Great Work.

Citadel

+3 Production. +2 Happiness if placed on Flat Terrain.

+1 Production adjacency for Wonders. Assyrian Unique Production Building and Fortification which is Ageless. All Fortified Districts must be conquered to capture the Settlement.

Royal Library

Ageless Assyrian Unique Science Building. +3 Science. +1 Science Adjacency for Rivers and Wonders. Has 2 Codex slots.

Age Unlocks

Unlocks Abbasid in the Exploration Age.

The Assyria civilization can be added to your collection by purchasing it individually, or it can be acquired as part of the Right to Rule Collection DLC bundle. This pack features two leaders, four civilizations, four Wonders, and one badge cosmetic. The Right To Rule DLC is priced at $29.99.