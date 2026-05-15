Lego 2K Drive Getting Delisted Next Week, Online Services Bricked At The End Of The Month

It was easy to predict, but that doesn’t make it any less sad.

Lego 2K Drive is leaving digital platforms soon.

This was originally shared by MauroNL on ResetERA. We were able to confirm on Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, and Steam that the game came with this message:

This product will no longer be available for purchase as of 05/19/2026.

NOTE: All multiplayer servers for LEGO® 2K Drive will be shutdown as of 05/31/2027. After that time, all game functions requiring online servers will no longer function.

As of this writing, we didn’t see similar messaging on the eShop or Epic Game Store. 2K has also not yet confirmed the news on the official Lego 2K Drive website or social media. But it seems safe to assume the news is real.

Lego 2K Drive was originally released on May 19 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC on May 19, 2023. Jump to a year later, Take-Two held layoffs in Visual Concepts South, the studio that made this game.

This seems to have been predictable, given how Lego 2K Drive reviewed. But it’s certainly still a shame this new Lego partnership did not work out.