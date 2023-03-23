Lego 2K Drive Officially Revealed For All Platforms, Coming May 19

It certainly looks like a promising game, but one that 2K has also filled with monetization.

Lego and 2K Games have officially revealed Lego 2K Drive.

Lego 2K Drive will be releasing on May 19, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, via Steam, and Epic Game Store.

2K shared this description of the game in their press release:

“Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO® driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wacky racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy!

In LEGO 2K Drive, your awesome transforming vehicles give you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain, and open waters. Get behind the wheel and gear up for tons of open-world exploration and thrilling races! Take on the exciting Story mode, jump into a single race or Cup Series tournaments, and let loose in off-the-wall minigames. Master the arts of drifting, boosting, and using power-ups to claim victory!”

Lego 2K Drive has two features that distinguish it from previous Lego racing games, and also somewhat subverts it from being just another kart racer. Bricklandia is an open world, so instead of the pickup and play party atmosphere of Mario Kart 8, 2k Games has gone for Burnout Paradise or Forza Horizon 4.

There will also be an emphasis on building, as we are given a nice preview of a garage, but there’s something else going on too. The trailer shows vehicles changing into other vehicles instantly, and these are completely different vehicles. We don’t know how it all works yet, but it may be something like the player having access to any car they’ve built or earned any time they want.

2K Games is already accepting Lego 2K Drive pre-orders on their site, and have shared the different editions available.

The standard edition will include the Aquadirt Racer Pack.

The Lego 2K Drive Awesome Edition comes with the Aquadirt Racer Pack, three day Early Access, 550 Coins, an Awesome Bonus Pack (includes Wheelie Stunt Driver Minifigure, Machio Beast Vehicle and a Vehicle Flair), and a Year 1 Drive Pass (includes 4 season DLC Packs and the Awesome Pizza Vehicle)

The Lego 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Editions comes with everything mentioned above, and the Awesome Rivals Bonus Pack (Includes Royal Sailor, Royal Outtaliner, Royal People Rover Street Car , Reckless Scorpion Stunt Driver Minifigure, Hamburghini Royale and Vehicle Flair)

As you can tell, there’s a lot of potential for this game, but it certainly also sounds like there’s a lot of monetization added to it too. We’re going to have to wait to learn more if Lego 2K Drive is really something gamers wanted to get.

You can watch Lego 2K Drive’s Awesome Reveal Trailer below.