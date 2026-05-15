Best New Game Announcements of April 2026

We might be in the middle of May, but let’s take a look back at what April of 2026 delivered in terms of brand-new video game announcements. There were plenty of exciting reveals as we made our way through Spring. Not only did we get brand-new IP unveilings, but we also got confirmation on some new installments of fan-favorite franchises. With that said, here are just a few games we feel might be worth keeping on your radar as we wait to learn more about them.

The Pines

The Pines is an upcoming psychological horror game that throws you into the role of Edward Walker. Edward is a former detective who desperately could use a holiday. After taking advice from a therapist to visit a secluded retreat called The Pines, Edward is about to get anything but peace. There is something deeply wrong with this facade of a retreat. Of course, once a detective, always a detective. Edward will have to piece together what’s really going on with these residents. But be careful. You don’t have a backup here, and every choice you make not only plays a role in Edward’s outcome but also the outcome of the other residents. You tip someone just enough over the edge, and they might come looking for payback later.

Temtem: Pioneers

Temtem has been around for a good while now, and it’s gained quite a bit of success over these past few years. If you enjoyed the base creature-collecting game, then check out this new upcoming title, Temtem: Pioneers. So far, we know that we’re going to Downbelow, a new untamed region to explore and creatures to collect. You’ll need to gather resources, build up a shelter, and seek out these new Temtems. There’s plenty of excitement over this game already, as it was initially brought to Kickstarter in hopes of fans wanting to see this project come to fruition. With a goal of just shy of $105,000, the developers have already pulled in well over $610,000. Clearly, players are ready for a new Temtem journey.

Machine Party

Take Mario Party, strip away the board game, and make the minigames life-or-death. What do you get? Machine Party. It’s a new party game that is coming our way, hopefully this year. Just as long as there are no delays that might push the game further back in production. Every game is lethal if you fail. We get a brief look at some of these wacky minigames you’ll be participating in. Now we’ll just have to see in what ways you can screw over your friends as you attempt to be the last test subject standing.

Fragmentary Order

If you’re looking for a new extraction shooter, then we’ve got you covered. Fragmentary Order was a new game that was unveiled to the masses by Rant Gaming this past month. We only got a CGI trailer that gave us a bit of a glimpse of the science fiction, futuristic setting. But for the most part, it seems like it’s not too different from what we’re used to seeing with these kinds of games. You’ll drop into an area, seek out loot, complete some goals, and try to get out alive. We’ll just have to see what the developer team brings to the table with this one. But for now, you can check out their announcement trailer above.

Koshmar: The Last Reverie

Get ready to dive into some nightmares with Koshmar: The Last Reverie. This is an upcoming action-adventure game where you play the role of Violet, a girl living in a gothic city that has been hit by an unusual plague. When a mysterious plague causes all of the residents to fall into a deep slumber full of nightmares, Violet might be their only hope of breaking free. Turns out Violet has the ability to dive into these dreams, find the source of these nightmares, and close the rift. However, the deeper you go into these nightmarish worlds, the more you realize that there’s a sinister conspiracy waiting to be unraveled. The unfortunate part is we don’t know just when we’ll get to dig into this game quite yet.

Graveyard Keeper 2

We see quite a few simulators for farm maintenance, but what about cemeteries? Graveyard Keeper gave players that option, and it was a hit. Now, fast-forward quite a few years, and we’re finally getting a sequel. Graveyard Keeper 2 looks to enhance your experience of maintaining a cemetery and rebuilding a kingdom. You’ll need to help residents get back on their feet, turn a profit, and of course, tend to the medieval graveyard. It’s not going to be easy to manage, but embrace the grind, automate, and turn your kingdom back to its former glory.

METRO 2039

Get ready for another Metro game. Metro 2039 was one of the big surprise reveals in April of this year from 4A Games. This game will take place after the events of Metro Exodus, so if you haven’t already caught up on the franchise, now would be the perfect time to give these games a go. We’re going back to Moscow Metro as The Stranger. It seems Metro is now under the complete control of a fascist dictator, and according to the co-creative director behind the game, Pawel Ulmer, this is going to be the darkest chapter in the Metro Saga yet. Fortunately, we know the developers are aiming to release this game this Winter season. So, more marketing for this game shouldn’t be too far out if you’re interested in learning more about this FPS.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

If you’ve been enjoying Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, then you know it’s been a lengthy wait for its eventual successor. Fortunately, the wait will eventually end sometime next year. A new installment was showcased to the masses during the Dragon Ball Battle Hour event, and outside of this initial reveal trailer, we don’t have much to go on. We know that this is going to take place in Age 1000, and we’re in a futuristic city. Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess. We might finally step away from rehashing some of the same storylines or “what if” scenarios. Of course, since this game isn’t slated to come out until 2027, we could be waiting a good while before we finally get some new details.