Civilization 7: All Crisis Events

Perhaps the biggest change going into Civilization 7 is the fact that a campaign is divided into Ages. Each Age has its own set of challenges, including Crisis events which are new to the franchise with Civilization 7.

Crisis events take place when the Antiquity Age and Exploration Age come to a close. They will test the strength of your empire as you move into a new world. There are three possible events you can get in each Age and the game will give you one at random. During this time, you can use Crisis Policy Slots to help manage the pressure your build will be put under.

More Civilization 7 guides

The ultimate stress test

Revolts (Antiquity Age) – Revolts are a true test of your Happiness yields. Your Settlements will grow unhappy during a Revolt, impacting your production. It’s imperative that you focus your efforts on raising the Happiness levels in your Settlements, or you’ll risk losing them.

Invasion (Antiquity Age) – To counter an Invasion, you'll have to make sure you have strong units on standby to fight off the hostile Independent Powers that will spawn on the map and try to swarm your empire. Maintaining a few military units should be something you do throughout each Age anyway and an Invasion provides opportunities to level them up.

Plague (Antiquity Age) – The Plague is the most difficult Crisis to manage in the Antiquity Age. Infected Settlements are hit with production losses and it will likely spread all over your empire and fast. In an attempt to mitigate the detriments of a Plague, try and raise your Happiness levels and move all your units out of infected areas. Opposing civs will also be hit by the Plague, so it's all about who can recover the quickest.