Civilization 7: Should you Change the Location of Your Capital?

The Capital City is the powerhouse of any empire in Civilization 7 and with the option to change its location, you may be wondering if that move is worthwhile.

At the beginning of a new Age, you will choose your new civilization, then you choose your Legacies. From here, there are Legacies that allow you to move your Capital. Selecting one of the alternate Settlements will move your Capital and change its name. However, switching the Capital has more disadvantages than advantages.

More Civilization 7 guides

Civilization 7: How to get Golden Age Buildings | Civilization 7: What are Distant Lands and How to Reach Them | Civilization 7: How to Establish Trade Routes | Civilization 7: Papyrus Problems Narrative Event Answer | Civilization 7: Best Leaders for Beginners | Civilization 7: Biggest Changes From Civilization 6 | Civilization 7: All Difficulty Levels Explained | Civilization 7: What is Influence and How to Use it | Civilization 7: Best Religious Pantheons | Civilization 7: All Natural Wonders and Bonuses | Civilization 7: Best Ways to get Gold |

A new Capital is a no-go

No matter what civilization you’re playing as, you shouldn’t change your Capital unless you absolutely have to. There are many issues that can arise from moving your Capital that have both long term and short term consequences.

The most obvious downside of switching your Capital is that you lose the adjacency bonuses in your old Capital. Since your Capital is likely the most developed Settlement in your empire, this can significantly detriment your bonuses and resource output. Keep in mind that your Palace will also move from your old Capital, so any yield bonuses from this building will be removed.

Even though a free upgrade is granted when establishing a new Capital, the sheer losses in production and the amount of restructuring required to manage a drop in Happiness in the old Capital can outweigh that benefit.

Another big downside is the uncertainty that comes with raising a new Capital. Your old Capital is now less powerful and producing less yields, and you have to get your new Capital up to scratch. If you’re unable to get your new Capital to thrive quickly, especially on higher difficulties, your growth could be held back.

Still want to change your Capital?

If you want to go ahead with the risk, there are some benefits that come from changing your Capital in Civilization 7. As mentioned previously, a free City is awarded when moving your Capital, meaning you have an extra City at the start of a new Age, allowing for more expansion.

The extra building space that comes with setting a new Capital also opens up the option to construct more Wonders, unlocking more growth opportunities and progressing the Cultural victory condition.

The final notable reason why moving your Capital can be a good move is if you’ve found a better alternative as you continue exploring beyond the early game. A new area can give you access to new resources, greater trade routes, and make managing those trade routes and your units more efficient.