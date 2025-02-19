Civilization 7: All Trophies and Achievements

Civilization 7 offers players various challenges, including a set of trophies and achievements to pick up along your path to becoming the most dominant empire.

The achievements primarily focus on winning with the roster of leaders and working through milestones.

More Civilization 7 guides

Civilization 7: How to Establish Trade Routes | Civilization 7: Papyrus Problems Narrative Event Answer | Civilization 7: Best Leaders for Beginners | Civilization 7: Biggest Changes From Civilization 6 | Civilization 7: All Difficulty Levels Explained | Civilization 7: What is Influence and How to Use it | Civilization 7: Best Religious Pantheons | Civilization 7: All Natural Wonders and Bonuses |

Fill your Civilization 7 trophy cabinet

There are 32 trophies available to earn at launch, with an extra one for PlayStation owners. The chances are that more trophies will be added as DLC content rolls out.