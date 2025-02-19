Civilization 7: All Trophies and Achievements

Civilization 7 offers players various challenges, including a set of trophies and achievements to pick up along your path to becoming the most dominant empire.
The achievements primarily focus on winning with the roster of leaders and working through milestones.
More Civilization 7 guides
Civilization 7: How to Establish Trade Routes | Civilization 7: Papyrus Problems Narrative Event Answer | Civilization 7: Best Leaders for Beginners | Civilization 7: Biggest Changes From Civilization 6 | Civilization 7: All Difficulty Levels Explained | Civilization 7: What is Influence and How to Use it | Civilization 7: Best Religious Pantheons | Civilization 7: All Natural Wonders and Bonuses |
Fill your Civilization 7 trophy cabinet
There are 32 trophies available to earn at launch, with an extra one for PlayStation owners. The chances are that more trophies will be added as DLC content rolls out.
- Woman-o-war: Win the modern age as Amina
- Budding Buddhist: Win the modern age as Ashoka
- Roman of the Hour: Win the modern age as Augustus
- Postmaster and Commander: Win the modern age as Benjamin Franklin
- Lived up to the Name: Win the modern age as Catherine the Great
- Magne Squeeze: Win the modern age as Charlemagne
- Proverbial Wisdom: Win the modern age as Confucius
- On the Fritz: Win the modern age as Friedrich II
- Ground Breaker/ Freedom Fighter: Win the modern age as Harriet Tubman
- Suted for Battle: Win the modern age as Hatshepsut
- Radiance of the Sun: Win the modern age as Himiko
- Son of a Duck: Win the modern age as Ibn Battuta
- Inquisitor Queen: Win the modern age as Isabella
- Can’t Touch This: Win the modern age as Jose Rizal
- Had the last Lafayette: Win the modern age as Lafayette
- Hit Mach 10: Win the modern age as Machiavelli
- Eat, Inca, and be Merry: Win the modern age as Pachacuti
- Sisters Before Misters: Win the modern age as Trung Trac
- Sailed the Seven Xerxes: Win the modern age as Xerxes
- One Hit Wonder: Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Antiquity
- Trade Secret: Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Antiquity
- Pax a Wallop: Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Antiquity
- Book Smart: Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Antiquity
- Relic Hunter: Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Exploration
- Coin Toss: Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Exploration
- Settled the Score: Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Exploration
- Science in the Suburbs: Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Exploration
- All Over the Map: Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Modern
- Ride the Rails: Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Modern
- Big Stick Ideology: Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Modern
- It’s Not Rocket Science…Yet: Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Modern
- Playing God: Win a game on Deity difficulty
- The Test of Time: Earn all other Trophies (PlayStation only)