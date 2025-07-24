Civilization 7: All Genghis Khan Attributes and Abilities | Right to Rule Collection DLC

Firaxis Games has released Update 1.2.3 for Civilization 7, which has brought a whole host of gameplay improvements, as well as additional content in the form of a new leader and two fresh civilizations. If you enjoy getting a win over your opponents in Civilization 7 by conquering land, Genghis Khan is a leader to get excited about.

Genghis Khan, born Temüjin in 1162, was a Mongolian warrior and ruler who was able to unite the Mongol tribes and establish the Mongol Empire, the largest contiguous land empire in history. The empire was known for its efficient military organization and innovative tactics, allowing for rapid expansion across Central Asia, including parts of modern-day Russia, Iran, and China. Khan’s armies were associated with speed, discipline, use of cavalry tactics and siege warfare, reflected in Genghis Khan’s Civilization 7 attributes.

The main highlight of Genghis Khan’s gameplay in Civilization 7 is the fact that Army Commanders can use the Convert Independents Action to convert adjacent Independent Military Units to your control. As a result, your army will continue to get significantly bigger, while efficiently sweeping across the map in even larger waves.

More Civilization 7 guides

The map is yours as Genghis Khan

Here are all the bonuses on your side when you play a Civilization 7 campaign as Genghis Khan.

Attributes

Expansionist

Militaristic

Abilities

+3 Combat Strength for Cavalry Units, or +5 when in an Army Command Radius

Army Commanders have +1 Movement, even when no Units are packed into them.

Once per Age, Army Commanders can use the Convert Independents Action to convert adjacent Independent Military Units to your control.

Agenda

Tümen: Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount if you have the fewest Cavalry Units. Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount for the leader with the most Cavalry Units.

Age Unlocks

Unlocks Mongolia in the Exploration Age

Unlocks Bulgaria in the Exploration Age

Unlocks Mughal in the Modern Age

Unlocks Prussia in the Modern Age

Memento

Paiza: -1 Gold Maintenance on Cavalry Units

Genghis Khan can be purchased individually, or can also be acquired as part of the Right to Rule Collection DLC bundle. This content features two leaders, four civilizations, four Wonders, and one badge cosmetic. The Right To Rule DLC is priced at $29.99.