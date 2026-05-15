Rumor: Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Was Built On Unreal Engine 5

The Yoshi platforms have always been about pushing technology.

We have a huge rumor from Necro Felipe about the latest Yoshi video game.

He said this on Bluesky (translated on DeepL):

We knew that *Yoshi and the Mysterious Book* uses the Unreal Engine, but now we know it’s UE5.

The discovery was made thanks to the licenses assigned to the SideFXLabs, Stylized Post Process, and KawaiiPhysics plugins (exclusive to this version) in the game’s preload.

Necro Felipe also thanked Pokemaniac, presumably for doing the datamining to get this information.

If you’re a huge Yoshi fan, this probably wasn’t that huge a surprise. Nintendo has always pushed technology with these games one way or another, to recreate or reinvent its handpainted look.

This time, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book employs a truly visually impressive children’s book aesthetic. It’s literally the best that the franchise has appeared so far.

It’s also great news knowing that Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is the first Switch 2 game with a cheaper digital version.