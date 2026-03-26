Nintendo Is Officially Lowering Prices For Digital Versions Of 1st Party Switch 2 Games

We should recognize this disclosure for what it is.

Nintendo is officially lowering prices for their 1st party games digitally on Switch 2.

They initially announced their digital and physical games would start having price differences starting with Yoshi and The Mysterious Book. However, they later made a direct statement to refute misinformation.

Nintendo said this:

The cost of physical games is not going up.

This means that when Nintendo sells digital versions of Nintendo published games exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 to consumers in the U.S., those prices will have an MSRP that is lower than their physical counterparts.

They also made it clear that retailers can still set their own prices.

While some games remain skeptical and question if this is physical game prices going up, we should recognize that this is an upfront disclosure.

It stands in stark contrast to Sony launching A/B testing and dynamic pricing on the PlayStation Store. While Nintendo gamers can be assured they can pay lower prices, Sony gamers have to worry if they will be charged more for their games than other gamers, and why.