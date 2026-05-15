Rumor: GTA 6’s 3rd Trailer Will Come Out Before Pre-Orders Begin, With 6 Editions Available

Is the next trailer really that close?

Detective Seeds has come forward with some interesting details about GTA 6.

Detective Seeds shared evidence that he also learned about the game’s pre-order date, but apparently he knows more. He said this earlier today:

I am choosing not to put the pricing info out as I was advised this could have market impacts by me doing so. But, I can say there will be 6 ways of purchasing the game at pre order.

3 digital/ physical which are the usual types of tiers, and then 1 that is more rare with some stuff, and then 2 tied with consoles (Pro and standard) with a digital code for download.

I was told the bundles themselves will not have a physical copy in them.

Detective Seeds also claims that the long awaited 3rd trailer will come out before pre-orders launch, because it has the pre-order date in it. The Best Buy leak revealed pre-orders will begin this Monday, May 18.

If his information is correct, the trailer could be out anytime today or over this weekend.