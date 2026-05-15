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Rumor: GTA 6’s 3rd Trailer Will Come Out Before Pre-Orders Begin, With 6 Editions Available

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Is the next trailer really that close?

Detective Seeds has come forward with some interesting details about GTA 6.

Detective Seeds shared evidence that he also learned about the game’s pre-order date, but apparently he knows more. He said this earlier today:

I am choosing not to put the pricing info out as I was advised this could have market impacts by me doing so.  But, I can say there will be 6 ways of purchasing the game at pre order.

3 digital/ physical which are the usual types of tiers, and then 1 that is more rare with some stuff, and then 2 tied with consoles (Pro and standard) with a digital code for download. 

I was told the bundles themselves will not have a physical copy in them.

Detective Seeds also claims that the long awaited 3rd trailer will come out before pre-orders launch, because it has the pre-order date in it. The Best Buy leak revealed pre-orders will begin this Monday, May 18.

If his information is correct, the trailer could be out anytime today or over this weekend.

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