Call of Duty: Warzone – All Season 02 Ranked Play Rewards

Competitive fans can look forward to the Warzone Season 02 update which will reset ranks and unleash a batch of exclusive rewards. Ranked Play won’t see any changes to its core gameplay, unless a weapon balancing patch or new Season 02 weapons shift the meta in a different direction.

In regards to new content, there isn’t much to come in Warzone compared to Black Ops 6 multiplayer and Zombies. Instead, the team has decided to focus their efforts on gameplay tuning, adding more quality of life improvements, and fixing bugs. According to Activision “new content originally planned for Season 02 has been shifted to create bandwidth to address foundational issues.” Keep in mind that these updates won’t roll out all at once, but will be spread out across a longer period of time.

However, Warzone will not be left behind as battle royale players will be part of The Terminator and Shadow Hunt events during the first few weeks of the season, and be able to access all the shared Season 02 content.

More Call of Duty guides

Bring the fight to your squad

Here are all the Ranked rewards that players can earn in competitive modes during Season 02.

First Season Win: Elimination Charm

Get 25 Eliminations: Elimination Sticker

Get 100 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Camo

Get 250 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Blueprint

Silver: “Ranked Season 2 – “Silver” Emblem

Gold: “Ranked Season 2 – “Gold” Calling Card, Emblem, and Weapon Camo

Platinum: “Ranked Season 2 – Platinum” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

Diamond: “Ranked Season 2 – Diamond” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

Crimson: “Ranked Season 2 – Crimson” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

Iridescent: “Ranked Season 2 – Iridescent” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

Top 250: “Ranked Season 2 – Top 250” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

As you can see, rewards are acquired through achieving a win, kills, and climbing through the ranks. No matter how much SR you rack up or lose, it’s still possible to get your hands on some free cosmetics. All the rewards will be available to earn throughout the entirety of Season 02 and are the best way to boast your skills.