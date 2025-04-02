Anime Vanguards – The Best Current Roblox Codes April 2025

Who doesn’t love a good anime? In Anime Vanguards, some of the most popular anime franchises have collided. Their worlds are in need of help, and who better to lend a hand to than you? This is a tower defense-style game where you’ll go through a variety of anime worlds and attempt to help them out when enemies invade.

For instance, the starter level is based around Dragon Ball Z. You’ll use the towers you’ve unlocked, like Goku, and place them on the map. From there, a series of waves will trigger enemies to attempt to invade the world. You’ll need to strategically place your towers along the map and upgrade them when possible. As you continue to play the game, you’ll unlock new worlds and towers to flesh out a well-rounded team.

This game has been around since last year and has gained a strong following. So, if you’re looking for codes to help you, we’re here to help!

What Are Roblox Codes?

Codes are just what you’re probably imagining right now. These are free cheats that you can add to your game. The codes offer you a variety of bonuses to help boost your progression with exclusive gear, perks, and more. Likewise, these codes can vary from game to game and may not always work. So, some of these codes might stop working after a long time. Regardless, these codes can pop up from a variety of places. Developers might drop them online through social media platforms like X or Discord, so you never know when a new code will be added into circulation.

How To Redeem Codes

To redeem a code, you must select the codes icon on the right side of the screen. It will be inside a purple box that says “CODES” which will prompt a new menu. That will allow you to input the code and claim the goods. However, you will first have to reach level 10 before codes will be accessible. This should give you a good grasp of how to play the game by the time you reach the level requirement.

Currently Active Codes

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this guide, only one code was readily available. So, if you’re at least level 10, you’ll want to claim this one while it’s available!

ALSISBEST – 5 Trait Rerolls, 1000 Gems, 1001 Chocolates