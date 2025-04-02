Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the HDR

It wouldn’t be a new season of Call of Duty if more weapons didn’t join the loot pool. Season 03 has special additions in relation to the return of Verdansk. The Kilo 141 is back, as well as the HDR, and the CR-56 AMAX. Here is how to unlock the HDR in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, so you can earn kills in one of the most satisfying ways.

Activision reminds players just how impactful the HDR is as the “weapon’s long reach and heavy damage make it a favorite of sharpshooters, its distinctive firing sound sending squads running. Add the Reinforced Barrel attachment to further extend your damage range and bullet velocity, and don’t forget to hold your breath for difficult shots.”

More Call of Duty guides

How to unlock the HDR in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

This particular sniper rifle can be unlocked once you reach battle pass Page 3 as a free HVT tier reward. A blueprint for the HDR is also available on Page 11 of the Season 03 battle pass, but you must own the battle pass to get it due to the fact that it is locked behind a paid tier.

If you’re returning to Call of Duty for Verdansk, it’s important to note that the launch Black Ops 6 overhauled the way in which battle pass rewards are obtained. Once all tiers on a specific page have been unleashed, the HVT becomes accessible. Unlocking and claiming the HVT completes the page and opens up the next page of battle pass rewards.

As soon as you make it to the relevant page to gain access to the HDR, it will be ready and waiting to be equipped in your Black Ops 6 arsenal. Level the sniper rifle up to gain access to attachments and complete challenges to get your hands on its camos.

The HDR will be usable in Warzone when Verdansk goes live on April 3, 2025. Whether you are hoping to post up at a vantage point or pick off players while on the move, this weapon is perfect for hitting those shots at even the furthest ranges.