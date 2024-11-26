Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get the Specialist Perk Package in Area 99

The launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 marked the integration between Treyarch’s latest game and Warzone. Plenty of changes were made to Warzone following the integration, including a new set of weapons, the debut of omnimovement in battle royale modes, and of course, the roll out of Area 99. The Specialist Perk Package also returned to Warzone with new perks and here is how to get it in Area 99.

The Specialist Perk Package is one of the strongest pieces of kit you can have on your side during a Warzone match. In Area 99, those with the Specialist Perk Package will have 18 Pick-3 perks, plus Irradiated and Shrouded.

How to get the Specialist Perk Package in Area 99

To get your hands on a Specialist Perk Package, you need to trade in a Redacted Weapon at a Weapon Trade Station in Area 99. Redacted Weapons are those that are red in rarity and come equipped with eight attachments.

Redacted Weapons can be found while looting regular supply crates and care packages, but this relies on luck. With that said, a Redacted version of the LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle will always spawn at the top of the Reactor towards the center of the map. As long as nobody gets there first, you’ll be able to pick up the weapon and trade it in.

Once you have a Redacted Weapon, all you have to do is head to a Weapon Trade Station which can be found at almost every point of interest in Area 99. They are marked as a weapon icon on the map and interacting with it will give you the option to trade in your Redacted gun. Moments after doing so, the Specialist Perk Package will drop, along with other valuable loot.

It’s important to note that if you grab your loadout drop after gaining the Specialist Perk Package, you’ll lose all the extra perks. Therefore, it’s recommended that you go on to purchase your loadout weapons individually from a Buy Station.