Relying on the random chance to get the Power-Ups in Black Ops 6 Zombies can be really annoying. Those Max Ammo or Nuke drops just never seem to come when you need them! Luckily, there is a secret Easter Egg that allows you to guarantee the ability to drop one of just about every Power-Up every single time you player on the Liberty Falls map. This Easter Egg is essential to getting the most out of the new Zombies map and players will want to know how to get these Power-Ups every single game when you need them. Allow me to break down how to get each and every one of these Power-Ups to make you an even better Zombies player! This guide will show players how to get all of the free Power-Ups on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get All Free Power-Ups on Liberty Falls

There are 7 Power-Ups found on Liberty Falls. While these versions of the drops don’t have the green glow like the ones that come from Zombies, they do allow you to guarantee that the corresponding Power-Up will appear in front of you. These Power-Ups spawn in the same place every single game of Liberty Falls. While you can use any weapon to hit these icons, bringing a weapon with some sort of scope can make hitting these targets a bit easier since a lot of them are far out of the map or hard to see with a basic iron sight.

The only Power-Up that doesn’t have its icon appear is Fire Sale but there is a chance to get a free Fire Sale by doing another Easter Egg involving the pool behind the Motor Lodge motel. Check out Gameranx’s full Liberty Falls Bloody Pool Easter Egg Guide. When you find these Power-Ups, shoot them with any weapon and you will get the drop to spawn. Here is a full breakdown of where to find all 7 of the free Liberty Falls Power-Up spawns.

Max Ammo

Arguably the most important Power-Up drop is Max Ammo and knowing where to guarantee that it spawns when you’re running low on bullets can be a game-saver. Go to the Abandoned Roof, which is the area where you start every game of Liberty Falls. Look to the east and down at the closer end of the right yellow arch. Sitting against the arch is a Max Ammo drop.

Bonus Points

For a quick early game boost to your points, go to the north end of the Riverside area and look against the back wall of Olly’s Comics. Look up at the second-floor window to see the Bonus Points icon sitting on an AC machine. This will get you 500 Points and if used while a Double Points is active, this will increase to 1,000 Points, making this a great way to open up the map a bit faster.

Double Points

Look outside the map to the north and there will be a water tower off in the distance. The Double Points icon can be found sitting on a metal beam below the top of the tower. Look to the metal beams that form an “X” on the left and you’ll find the Power-Up sitting under the bottom right end. This can be hit from anywhere on the map that provides a clear line of sight to the tower, with the closest location being the Groundkeeper’s Yard.

Nuke

Get on top of the Savings & Loans bank. The roof area is known as “The Alamo” and is the best place to get a clear view of the Nuke Power-Up. Go to the skylight window in the bottom left corner of the roof and look down into the bank. The Nuke can be seen sitting in the chandelier. If you are down in the bank, you can also use a grenade to hit the Nuke from below and still get the drop. This can be very useful if you are using the Exfil and it happens to be on the roof, making it easier to clear out the Zombies.

Full Armor

To repair your armor free of charge, go to the north end of Washington Avenue and look into the barrier of the white and blue building next to the stairs that lead up from Olly’s Comics. There is a rack near the back of the dining room. The Full Armor drop is sitting on the bottom rack.

Full Power

Go to the opposite side of the map to the end of East Main Street right outside Fuller’s Liberty Lane bowling alley. Go to the barricades near the bus at the bottom of the Hilltop Stairs and look behind the yellow and black cement dividers. Among the wreckage and fire is the Full Power icon which you can use to get a free charge to your Field Upgrade.

Insta-Kill

The final Power-Up icon can be found by heading to the Cemetery to the right of the Dark Aether church. Go all the way to the top area of the graveyard, which is the area where the Level 3 Armor Plate Wall Buy can be found. Look to the left of the Wall Buy and to the back roof of the church. There will be an Insta-Kill skull staring back at you. Shoot it and you will get the Power-Up to appear in front of you.

That is how to find all 7 of the free Power-Ups on the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.