Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Change FOV and Best Settings

If you want to be the star of your Black Ops 6 lobbies, you’ll want to ensure you have the best settings applied to your account, including your FOV (Field Of View.)

Black Ops 6 features a variety of settings to optimize your multiplayer experience. FOV settings work to improve visibility during a match, allowing you to see more of your screen while you use your favorite loadouts to slay through your preferred playlists.

The best FOV settings in Black Ops 6

To access your FOV settings you must:

Open the settings menu which can be found towards the top right corner of your screen

Go to the Graphics section

Select the View tab

Now you’ve located all the options related to FOV, you can equip the best settings:

Motion Reduction Preset: Off

Off Field Of View: Between 100 and 115

Between 100 and 115 Weapon Field Of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field Of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field Of View: Default

When it comes to Field Of View, we recommend using the slider to adjust it to anywhere between 100 and 115. The higher the FOV, the more of the map will fit on your screen at once. You may want to play around with the numbers within this range and make a choice based on your preferences, as well as the size of the screen you are playing on.

The maximum FOV is 120, but using this value can cause the map to appear squashed, due to how zoomed out the screen will be. Additionally, a high FOV can cause frame rate issues if you’re on an old generation console or your PC specs are on the lower end.

Switching from Default Weapon Field Of View to Wide can also give you a competitive advantage by making your weapon look smaller. As a result, your visibility will still be in tact when aiming down sight.

