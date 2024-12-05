Cittadelle Des Morts is the third map available in Black Ops 6 Zombies takes players to a French castle with many horrifying secrets to uncover and battle against. To ensure your survival, you will need to know how to gain access to the Pack-a-Punch machine so that you can upgrade your weapons. Gaining access to this strange machine requires you to head deep into the castle’s underground and fight against one of the map’s most powerful enemies. This guide will show players how to Pack-a-Punch on the Citadelle Des Morts map in Black Ops 6 Zombies

How To Unlock The Citadelle Des Morts Pack-a-Punch in Black Ops 6 Zombies

At the start of each game of Citadelle Des Morts, you spawn at the Town Square and will be given an objective marker that will lead you through the early parts of the map. Your first objective is to “Search for a way to the castle.” This can be completed by either traveling up the Nature Path and toward the Hilltop on the left or the right path up the Village Asecent and toward Upper Village. At Hilltop and Upper Village are gates into the castle’s Courtyard.

The front gate to the castle is sealed shut, so to make your way inside, you will need to complete the “Aim the Cannon at the Entrance Hall” objective. You will need to buy either one of the doors to the left or right of the entrance and go up to the castle’s Rampart and find a cannon. Interact with a wheel on the east side of the cannon and interact with it until the cannon turns 180 degrees. If you start getting damaged by Zombies, don’t worry. You can let go of the wheel and deal with the enemies, just be aware that the cannon will start to make its way back to its starting position. Once you have completed the rotation, go to the back of the cannon and interact with it to fire a cannonball at the door and create an entrance into the castle.

Once inside, you will be given the objective to “Search the Oubbliette Room.” This can be reached by buying either the left or right door and just progressing down deeper into the depths of the castle. You will know that you are in the Oubbliette Room when you find a Project Janus crate with 3 padlocks on it. Shooting the 3 locks will release a Doppleghast, the new enemy introduced in this map.

Defeat the monster and it will drop the Blood Aetherium Crystal. Go to the crate the enemy was held in to find a red portal. Put the crystal in the portal to reveal the Pack-a-Punch machine.

You can now unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

