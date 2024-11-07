Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Build the Beamsmasher on Terminus

Multiple classic Wonder Weapons make their return in Black Ops 6 Zombies with the infamous Jet Gun getting a makeover on Liberty Falls and the iconic Ray Gun being available on both of the launch maps. The game’s first wholly new Wonder Weapon is found on Terminus and is called the DRI-11 Beamsmasher. Like many other Wonder Weapons, you can get this gun through random means like the Mystery Box or other random rewards, but there is a way to guarantee that you get this weapon every single game. The process of getting all the parts and building the Beamsmasher is one of the most involved side Easter Eggs on Terminus, but players that want to wield the power of this Wonder Weapon will want to do it every time they explore the island. This guide will show players how to build the Beamsmasher on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Build the Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon on Terminus

To build the DRI-11 Beamsmasher, you will need to gather 3 Parts and use them at the workbench in Anya Tonovsky’s secret workshop. You will need to get the EMF Fob, Multiphasic Resonator, and AMP Munition to get your free Wonder Weapon. Unlike building the Jet Gun on Liberty Falls where you can get the parts for that weapon in any order, these parts are acquired in a linear order as you make your way through this Easter Egg quest. Here is a full breakdown of how to get each item.

EMF Fob

After turning on all 3 AMP Generators, fully restoring power to the facility, and raising the Pack-a-Punch machine out of the water, use one of the Arsenal machines to put the Dead Wire Ammo Mod on any of your weapons. Then, activate the Incline Lift. As the elevator takes you either up or down, there will be 3 electric boxes that you will need to shoot with the Dead Wire weapon.

The first one you need to shoot is through a window facing the north. After shooting the box, follow the electric charge through the wiring to another fuse box on the east wall. Shoot the box and then shoot another box on the building at the top of the lift toward the south.

Once these boxes are shot, the electricity will move to a fuse box in the Living Quarters area. You will be able to see the box right above the AMP Generator in the room. Once you shoot this box, go to the Rec Yard on the other side of the wall to find the final fuse box.

With the last box shot, the green doors to the left of the box will open, granting you access to the secret workshop called the Research Office. Pinned under a fallen cabinet is Anya Tonovsky, now a Zombie. Kill her and she will drop the EMF FOB item.

Multiphasic Resonator

With the EMF FOB acquired, you can now open the suitcase that has the hand holding the handle. You can find this sitting on the desk in the Sea Tower building. Inside the suitcase is the Multiphasic Resonator. Be careful when you pick it up because a large horde of Vermin will spawn.

You now have the Multiphasic Resonator but this isn’t the end of this item as it will be integral to tracking down the final piece of the weapon. Take the Resonator to the computer in the Research Office that is to the right of Tonovsky’s body. To gain access to the computer, you will need to enter a code that requires you to find 3 laptops and even solve some math equations.

The first laptop is found on top of a box in the Storage Area right outside the Interrogation Room. The letter “Y” is drawn next to the laptop. Hold the interact button to turn on the laptop, which will then display a symbol that will be needed to figure out the code.

The next computer is found outside the Communications building. The letter “Z” is next to this laptop

The final laptop has an “X” next to it and is found at the top of the stairs in the Docks area, under the Sea Tower.

With all the symbols now displayed, go back to the Research Office and look at the whiteboards. the board on the left will help you figure out the number value of each symbol. Find the numbers of each column and row that a symbol is lined up with and that will give you their value. For example, in my game, the “Z” symbol was the two circles that overlapped diagonally, and that symbol was found in the 1 row and 1 column. This means the Z value is 11. Do this for your symbols to find each value.

You will then need to do some algebra and plug these numbers into the equations written on the right whiteboard. Luckily these equations are the same in every game of Terminus.

2x + 11

(2z + y) – 5

| (y + z) – x |

You can try to solve these equations by yourself, but Peck will offer to just tell you the answer if you pay him. If this is the route you want to take, go back to the Guard Station near the spawn room and pay Peck 5,000 Essence to have the solution displayed on the computer.

This number will be different in every game, but the process of finding the answer is the same. I will break down my solution and you can plug your numbers into the work to find your answer.

2(20) + 11 40 + 11 = 51

(2(11) + 0) – 5 22 – 5 = 17

| (0 + 11) – 20 | | 11 – 20 | | -9 | = 9



My Solution is 51 – 17 – 09.

Once you enter the code, you will need to wait for the Resonator to be calibrated. If you have done this before Round 9, you will need to wait until you reach that round to progress. If you are on or above Round 8, the Resonator will be ready at the start of the next round.

AMP Munition

Once the Resonator is calibrated, pick it up from the machine and go over to Castle Rock Island, the small island along the east end of the map. There will be a blue orb here that you can interact with to place the Resonator under. As Zombies start to spawn on the island, the orb will shoot a beam at one of the Zombies, causing them to glow blue. Kill the glowing Zombie and they will drop a small ball that matches the color of the orb.

Hold the interact button on the ball to pick it up. You won’t be able to sprint, aim your weapon, or reload while carrying the ball. Bring it to the orb to deposit it. Repeat this process until the orb travels to another island. Make sure to pick up the Resonator since you will need it for the rest of this step.

Go to the southern island called Crab Island to find a green orb. Perform the same process you did at Castle Rock Island expect with a green ball until the orb leaves the island.

Finally, head to Temple Island and repeat the process with the purple orb found here.

Once all the balls are deposited into the orb, the screen will flash white and the AMP Munition item will be found where the orb was.

Now that you have all the necessary parts, go back to the Research Office and interact with the Workbench to build the DRI-11 Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon. This weapon comes with two fire modes that work in tandem to produce massive damage. By holding the aim button, a small antenna will come out of the gun and mesmerize any Zombies caught in its sight. This will slow them to walking speed for a brief time and make them more susceptible to damage from the weapon’s other attack, a beam of energy that can be shot by pressing the fire button. This weapon can also be Pack-a-Punched to turn it into the Supersonic Crusher.

With all that said, you can now fully build the DRI-11 Beamsmasher on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.