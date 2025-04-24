The S.A.M. AI has been a friendly guide throughout the story Black Ops 6 Zombies, but hasn’t had the chance to really get her hands dirty directly. IN Shattered Veil, our favorite orb gets a chance to do some Zombie-slaying thanks to an Easter Egg that can turn the chatty friend into a ball of death. This Easter Egg unlocks the S.A.M. L4Z3R.EXE trap which will allow her to shoot a laser beam from her eye and destroy any enemy that happens to pass by her gaze. This Easter Egg can be a bit confusing, so allow me to break it down! This guide will show players how to unlock the S.A.M. Laser Trap Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Unlock the S.A.M. Laser Trap Easter Egg on Shattered Veil

To unlock the S.A.M. laser trap, you will need to corrupt her mainframe. To do this, you need to get a floppy disk from one of the 3 computers found in the mansion. One computer is in the Overlook above the manor’s Grand Foyer and can be found in the southwest corner of the area.

Another computer is in the West Hallways next the AEK-971 Wall Buy.

The final computer can be found in the Study north of the Library.

Each of these computers has an orange screen with a main menu display. When you interact with the computer, the screen will say “System Booting.” Now, you won’t know if the computer you interacted with is the right one until the next round. When the round flips, the screen will change into one of two images. If the screen flashes a “Cleaning” message, it means you are at the wrong computer and will need to try a different one this round. The correct computer is completely random, so you might need to try each one. If the computer screen flashes a red skull, quickly interact with it and a floppy disk will come out of the computer.

Take the floppy disk down into the underground and go up to Security Overlook. To the left of the Pack-a-Punch machine is a computer like the ones found upstairs. Interact with it to put the floppy disk in.

When you insert the disk, the “System Booting” screen will pop up. Progress to the next round and the “Cleaning” message will appear. Interact with the computer again to get the booting screen again. Go through one more round and when the round transitions, the screen will turn red with a display of S.A.M.’s orb frame.

Interact with the screen and S.A.M. will start to spin, change up, and shoot a laser from her eye. This will tear through Zombies and is a great trap to use for players who stay down in the Mainframe Chamber. After the trap ends, you can go back up to the Security Overlook computer and spend 2,000 Points to activate the trap again. It is important to note that if you continue playing after completing the Main Quest Easter Egg, this trap will no longer be available as S.A.M. will no longer be present in the Mainframe Chamber.

You know now how to complete the S.A.M. Laser Trap Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.