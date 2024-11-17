Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Inspect Weapons

The ability to inspect weapons has been a possibility in Call of Duty for multiple years. However, the way you get the animations to play out has slightly changed from title to title. This guide will show you how to weapon inspect in Black Ops 6 on both controller (Xbox and PlayStation) and keyboard and mouse.

It’s that time of year where fans are working towards unlocking the various camos associated with each weapon in multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale modes. If you’ve unlocked mastery camos or have purchased a blueprint from the in-game store, you may want to take a closer look by inspecting your weapon. Each weapon has a unique animation, especially mastercraft blueprints.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get the Crown Clan Tag | Black Ops 6 and Warzone: New Battle Pass Page System Explained | Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to get the Free Endowment Anniversary Bundle | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock the Saug | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock the Krig C | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is the Hand Cannon Scorestreak? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Best Audio Settings | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock All Reticles | Multiplayer and Zombies | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Change FOV and Best Settings | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Prestige |

How to inspect weapons in Black Ops 6

I

The process of inspecting your weapons is different depending on your input device. Here is what you need to know about performing the action on both PC and console:

Controller

Press and hold left on your D-Pad to access the emote wheel.

Hit the left button again to trigger the weapon inspect animation for the gun you currently have equipped.

Keyboard and mouse

Press the “I” key on your keyboard to open up the emote wheel.

Hit “I” again and the weapon inspect animation will begin for the weapon you’re currently using.

It’s recommended that you inspect your weapons in an area that isn’t swarming with enemy players. While you’re in the animation, you’ll be vulnerable to attacks and won’t have instant access to fire your weapon. The best place to inspect your gun is at the very beginning of a match or while you are in your spawn.

It isn’t just guns that have an animation, but melee weapons too. At the time of writing, the only members of the melee category are the knife and the baseball bat.

#

Now you know how to inspect weapons in Black Ops 6, you can be confident that you are taking down your opponents in style.