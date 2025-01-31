Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Get the Ice Staff on The Tomb

The Ice Staff makes its return from the Black Ops 2 map, Origins, as part of The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies. This weapon from a universe forgotten retains its strength from its original iteration but the process of getting is weapon is very different. Players who want to wield this ancient staff will need to know where to find all of its parts. This guide will show players how to get the Ice Staff Wonder Weapon on The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get the Ice Staff Wonder Weapon on The Tomb

The Ice Staff can be gotten by pure chance by requiring on the Mystery Box but there is a way to get a guaranteed Wonder Weapon. To do this, you will need to collect 3 pieces: the Monocle, Staff, and Head Piece. You will need to have the Monocle to collect the other two pieces 3.

Monocle

The Monocle is dropped after you defeat the first Shock Mimic. The Shock Mimic will spawn for the first time on Round 8 of every game of The Tomb. When you defeat this special enemy, just walk up to its body and you will be able to pick up the Monocle. This will allow you to see certain Alchemical symbols in certain parts of the map to get actual pieces of the Staff of Ice.

Staff

The Staff piece can be seen by shooting a set of symbols in the Tombs area, the northwest corner of the map between the Dig Site spawn room and the Shrine of the Hierophants. There is a mural of a bull on the wall to the left of the door that leads to the Shrine of the Hierophants. To get the markings to appear, you will need to get an Aetheric Lantern in the lantern holder that is over the staircase opposite the mural. You can do this by shooting the other lanterns around the map. Eventually, the lantern will appear in the holder. Once the lantern is here and you have the Monocle, you will see 8 markings on the mural with each one representing a Roman Numeral. Shoot them in ascending order, starting from 1 to 8. When this is done correctly, a purple orb will come out of the mural. This orb will fly around the room and spawn 5 waves which will include several Doppleghasts and Shock Mimics. After the third wave, a Max Armor will spawn.

After completing the fifth wave, a Max Ammo will appear on the mural as well as the Staff.

Head Piece

To get the Head Piece, you will need to repeat the same process mentioned above but in the Neolithic Chamber. This is the room between the Dig Site and Ossuary in the southwest corner of the map. Go to the northeast corner of the room to find a mural on the wall. Get an Aetheric Lantern in the holder hanging from the ceiling of the room to see Roman Numerals going from 1 to 10. Once they are all shot in ascending order, the purple orb will spawn and you will need to go through 5 waves of enemies.

After completing the fifth wave, a Max Ammo will appear on the mural as well as the Head Piece.

With the Staff and Head Piece, go back to the Dark Aether Nexus and interact with the stone structure at the center of the area. This will place the pieces in the structure. Portals will appear on either side staff and waves of Zombies will start to spawn. Certain Zombies will flow purple and target the staff. You will need to protect the staff and kill the purple Zombies. If the staff runs out of health, you will need to wait until the next round to try again.

After you have killed enough purple Zombies, the screen will flash white, the portals will close, and the Staff of Ice will be able to be picked up.

With all that said, you can now fully build the Staff of Ice on The Tomb map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.